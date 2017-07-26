Kim Zolciak Sticks With Her Husband Despite Rumored Financial Issues

Kim Zolciak is often in the headlines because of her marriage and her financial situation. When the world first met Kim back on the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was a single mother who had a man paying for her lifestyle. She never came clean about who he was, but she would simply make a phone call to him to get a car, jewelry, and everything else she wanted for herself and her children. These days, Zolciak is married to Kroy Biermann, and they are raising six children together.

When Kim met Kroy, he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. At the time, he was signed to a contract worth millions, but he was eventually let go. For a while, people questioned how Zolciak could live her lavish lifestyle without her husband’s income. Kim Zolciak explained that she had saved her money and invested well, so fans shouldn’t be concerned. However, it didn’t take long for financial rumors to surface, and when Kim recently put her boat up for sale, people assumed she was broke.

According to a new Instagram post, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that she has every intention of staying with her husband even though they may be going through some financial struggles. No word on how these two are making money these days, but Kim has announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

I do…. ???? Cherish you for the rest of my life. You don't have to think twice ❤️ -Mark Wills A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Kim shared a picture of herself and her husband on Instagram with the caption, “I do…. Cherish you for the rest of my life. You don’t have to think twice – Mark Wills.”

It’s clear that she wants people to know that she has no intention of ever leaving her husband behind. She has often said that he is the most important thing to her, and he even adopted her children.

It’s clear that Kim has absolutely no intention of ever going back to her lover who paid for everything. Kim and Kroy are still crazy about one another. Even if the couple is going through some financial issues, one can imagine they are cutting down and trying to save some money. It will be beneficial for them that Zolciak worked out a contract for The Real Housewives of Atlanta while still having her own show, Don’t Be Tardy.

You know just living my best life NOW! ???? thx @brandonnst.regis for taking my pic ???????? A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s post to her husband? Do you think they are having financial issues?

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]