Ryan Serhant Inspired By Dad’s Advice: ‘MDLNY’ Star Explains Success

Ryan Serhant has been filming Million Dollar Listing: New York for years, and he has experienced tremendous success thanks to the reality show. In fact, he has been such an interesting character to follow that Bravo is now granting him his own show. He will film Sell It Like Serhant with other business owners who are looking for advice to sell more of their own products. Even though Fredrik Eklund is the one who has written a book about selling, Ryan is the one who will have a show about it.
But Serhant wasn’t born into money. In fact, in a recent Instagram video, Ryan reveals that his father was actually the person who inspired him to work hard. He explains that his father once told him that his job wasn’t to sit on the couch and watch television all day. Perhaps, he was trying to inspire Ryan to do something with his life, and it seems to have worked.
According to a new Instagram post, Ryan Serhant reveals that he is up every morning to head to the gym. Sometimes, his posts are online by 4:30 am, and other times, at around 6 am. But it sounds like Serhant makes time for his wife, his work, and his personal health.
4:31 AM. I woke up this morning with so much on my mind. We've started production on #SellItLikeSerhant which is insane. Work is crazy busy. I really really had to pee. But I was mostly thinking about why I wake up so early. My gut instinct is always to go back to sleep. 1 more hour. 2 more hours. Hell, I'm my own boss. I'm a real estate agent. Maybe I'll just take the day off and watch TV and eat lucky charms! But then I'm always reminded of what my Dad told me when I first came to NYC and got into real estate. I was living at 20 Pine downtown and we were in my living room, and I was complaining about being tired and working all the time and how it wasn't fair. I wanted weekends off. I wanted to sleep. And I wanted my parents to make me feel better and tell me it was all ok and I didn't have to work so hard because I'm such a good boy. And then my Dad cut me off and said, "Stop right there. Do you think that I ever WANTED to wake up early and go to work everyday? No. I WANTED to sleep in. I WANTED to hang out. But that wasn't the job." It may seem weird, but that moment blew my mind. I had always just assumed that my Dad liked waking up at 5:50 AM and it was sort of his thing. But the moment he said that to me changed my life. It reinforced that everything we do is a choice. And if you're not making your own choices, then you're someone else's soldier. So get up, get your blood pumping, know your competition at work is still in bed with their blankie, thank God you're alive, and let's #GetIt #READYSETGO
Yesterday, Ryan Serhant revealed that he was indeed terrified at the way the filming was going for Sell It Like Serhant. While the show may be a hit, it sounds like the network is taking a chance on him, and he knows that he will need to bring it to make it a success. He gets to speak to the cameras now, which is much different than what he is used to doing.
But Ryan Serhant doesn’t question his role in the industry. As he points out in his Instagram post, he is a real-estate agent, and he loves what he does. He will continue to work harder, even if the show doesn’t work out. It is something new and unique, and viewers may not enjoy seeing Ryan in this light. On the other hand, this could end up being a highly successful show with millions of viewers.
What do you think of Ryan Serhant’s new chance? Are you surprised that his father is such a big inspiration for him?
