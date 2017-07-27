‘BB19’ Spoilers: Mark Wants To Flip, Jessica Scolded For Lying, & Alex Talks Week 5 Target

BB19 spoilers tease that Mark Jensen may be planning to drop Paul Abrahamian and team up with Cody Nickson. For some reason, Mark believes that he and Elena Davies have a better chance sticking with Cody and Jessica Graf than with Paul. Flashback to 9:55 a.m., Mark asked Elena if she thought they had a better chance sticking with Paul or flipping with Cody and Jessica. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Elena doesn’t want to turn her back on Paul.

Online Big Brother reported that Elena told Mark that she wanted to wait until after the next head of household competition to decide whether to stay loyal to Paul or jump ship with Cody and Jessica. Mark tried to convince Elena that it was smart to stick with Cody by claiming that Paul isn’t Jessica’s target. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Elena isn’t sure about turning on Paul. In her mind, she worries that it will blow up her game and send her to the jury house. Of course, Mark disagrees but will go with whatever decision Elena decides.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Cody pressures Mark to work with him and Jessica. Cody shares that he thinks Elena and Jessica are the strongest players in the BB19 house. Cody said he couldn’t get a reading on Raven Walton and Matt Clines. He asked Mark if he had talked to them about their vote. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Mark convinces Cody that Raven and Matt will vote Josh Martinez off on Thursday. Of course, Cody can’t help but worry about another blindside.

Paul: She's smart, she hides it in front of this hosting thing, but she asks questions and looks at your reactions. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/aa8tXyrhp0 — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 17, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Jessica claims that production told her that she cannot lie about her Halting Hex temptation to further herself in the game. She added that they felt that her conversation with Kevin Schlehuber could have been misleading.

A few days ago, Jessica told Kevin that she won the ability to change the game by halting an eviction and it would protect her for four weeks.The way Kevin understood it, it sounded an awful lot like Paul’s safety temptation. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that production felt she implied that it would last four weeks, not that she could use it in one eviction in the next four weeks.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jessica plans to let the next head of household know that she has this temptation that will protect them, so if they use it on them, they will be wasting their week. Her plan is a solid one, but Paul may think that she is not being honest with him and urge whoever wins to put her on the block anyway.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Jessica and Cody may not be Paul’s target. Christmas Abbott revealed that she wants Elena out of the house if their side wins the HOH.

In a perfect world, Christmas thinks the best plan is to put Mark and Cody up, with the plan to backdoor Elena. She thinks they could get Elena and Mark to go along with it by telling them they are just pawns. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Alex Ow likes Christmas’ idea, but they have to wait to see who wins the HOH competition on Thursday.

Big Brother 19 fans, who do you think will go home tomorrow — Josh or Ramses? Don’t forget to come back to the Inquisitr later for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

[Featured Image by CBS]