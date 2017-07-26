Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? New Report Claiming She And Blake Shelton Are Having ‘Twins’ Is False [Debunked]

Could Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton be expecting twins? According to a new report, the answer is “no.”

Following the publication of a new OK! Magazine rumor, which suggested the 47-year-old mother of three was pregnant with “miracle babies” and planning to marry Shelton this summer, Gossip Cop has shot the allegations down.

According to the OK! report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were ready to make their relationship official with a summer wedding after Stefani shared her alleged baby news with Shelton on his birthday over one month ago. A supposed insider also revealed that twins run in Stefani’s family, and the singer had already mentioned the possibility of reaching out to Beyonce, who recently gave birth to twins, for advice.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for about two years, and when it comes to their future, babies may be on the way. However, at this point in time, it is safe to say that OK! Magazine’s report was nothing more than a rumor.

“It is not true,” a rep for Gwen Stefani told Gossip Cop on July 26.

Gwen Stefani may not be expecting a baby, or two babies, with Blake Shelton, but when it comes to their relationship, they appear to have a family dynamic with Stefani’s three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first confirmed their relationship with fans in late November and have continued to chronicle their romance on social media and on episodes of The Voice in the months since.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t engaged or pregnant quite yet, a source around this time last year told People Magazine that the pair would likely wed eventually.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

As a source explained to People last August, “everyone” is expecting Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to get engaged, and their relationship is quite serious. That said, the insider explained that the timing for an engagement hasn’t been right.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first struck up a romance on the set of The Voice Season 9 in late 2015.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]