‘Outdaughtered’ News: Fans Wonder Did Danielle Busby Have Plastic Surgery To Get Her Body Back

If you watch Outdaughtered on TLC, then you know how amazing Danielle Busby looks for just having five babies a couple of years ago. Danielle has looked great all along, and now fans are speculating if she could have had plastic surgery or what the deal is with her. In Touch Weekly shared and it turns out that Danielle didn’t have plastic surgery, but it was actually all hard work.

Danielle Busby has actually explained awhile back on her blog how she lost the weight and it was hard work and diet. Danielle said that during her pregnancy she had to eat about 4,500 calories a day and forget about clean eating. It was all for the babies because she was carrying five of them at once. Danielle said she would actually eat dessert before her salad while she was pregnant.

Now, Danielle doesn’t have time to go the gym. Instead, she works out at home and also counts her calories. This is the best way for Danielle to look the way she does. She was doing situps and pushups every single day. She said she also used their stairs for a workout. Of course, carrying babies up and down the stairs is a workout on its own. Danielle said she also loads all of the babies up in their stroller and goes for a walk, which of course is a huge workout for her. She is pushing around a lot of weight, plus walking. Her older daughter rides her bike along with her when they go.

Danielle and Adam actually just opened up their own Rush Cycle business. Danielle has been working out now at the gym because they actually own this indoor cycling business. She has been sharing a few pictures of her at the gym recently. When you own a place to workout, it does make it a bit easier to find time to go there, plus fans have seen that the girls are in preschool now a few hours each week.

Are you shocked to see that Danielle Busby didn’t have surgery and just did all of the weight loss on her own? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Outdaughtered on Tuesday nights on TLC.

Definitely enjoying my Buzz all to myself this weekend #anniversary #11years #studofmine #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered A post shared by Danielle Busby (@dbusby) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

