Celebrities React With Outrage At President Trump’s Ban Of Transgender People From U.S. Military Service

The biggest news of Wednesday is obviously the fact that President Donald Trump has announced a ban on transgender people in the United States Military, and it has everyone up in arms. While the world begins to figure out how this will be handled and the effect it is going to have on the military, the nation making sure their voice is heard. That includes numerous celebrities who are reacting in outrage over what the president has chosen to do.

As reported by the NY Times, Trump announced that the United States would no longer “accept or allow” transgender people to serve in the U.S. military. He believes that all American forces need to “be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory” with no distractions.

On top of that, the president stated that the United States simply couldn’t afford to have transgender people in the military and continue the cost of their medical care into the future.

Early on Wednesday morning, the news of the transgender military ban was first made official by Donald Trump’s Twitter account. A series of tweets advised everyone that the decision had been made and that this was final.

As the news continued to become more widespread, the anger and outrage spewed forth from advocacy groups, civilians, members of the military, and numerous celebrities.

I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

150K transgender Americans have bravely served USA. @POTUS‘ military ban is shameful & discriminatory. We stand w/trans & LGBT community. — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 26, 2017

This is just ridiculous. https://t.co/4zctB5IDYc — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Guess the “T” is silent? https://t.co/LTGUYJ6rxw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 26, 2017

CNN noticed a series of tweets from actress Laverne Cox of Orange is the New Black, who is also an advocate for transgender rights. She thanked everyone who is transgender who has served and wanted to remind them all that they still do matter.

Cox is also the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the acting category.

To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your “commander in chief” doesn’t value it. — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

Fox News pointed out that a number of technology executives began raining down on Donald Trump’s transgender military ban as well. Facebook’s Mark Zuckeberg simply updated his status and said, “Everyone should be able to serve their country — no matter who they are.”

Apple’s Tim Cook had a simple message which was heard loud and clear.

We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 26, 2017

Others were trying to spread the word to get things moving and hope to repeal the decision of the president.

Feel strongly abt heath care? Transgender rights? Let your Senators & Congresspersons know – 202-225-3121 switchboard will connect you — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

This new policy put in place by the president is said to only affect a small portion of the close to 1.3 million active-duty members of the United States military. As of this time, around 2,450 military members are transgender due to a study conducted last year.

ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017

President Donald Trump’s decision to ban all transgender people from the United States military is a decision that started off Wednesday with a bang. Since his tweets went viral, the world has reacted in very different ways with some in support of him, but the majority voicing their anger. Celebrities have already made their outrage known on Twitter, Facebook, and other forms of social media, but it is far from over.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis/Getty Images]