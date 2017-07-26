‘Madden NFL 18’ Player Ratings For Rookies Myles Garrett, Mitch Trubisky & Other First Round Picks

The latest Madden NFL 18 rookie player ratings have been released for the top young prospects heading into the league this coming season. Among them is the top overall pick, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, the surprising No. 2 pick, Mitch Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, and the Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Leonard Fournette. Here’s the latest on which of the first round picks scored the top ratings for the upcoming video game, as there are a few ratings which may surprise fans ahead of the season.

An ESPN report on Wednesday morning revealed the ratings from the Madden NFL 18 game for all of the first-round rookies coming into the league. For those expecting a surprise for the top-rated first-year player, there is none, as Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, leads all rookies. The former Texas A&M defensive end has been given an 83, which just edged out the second-best rated rookie. The surprise comes there, as Florida State Seminoles’ O.J. Howard received an 82 rating. Howard, who will begin his pro career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, edged out New York Jets’ safety Jamal Adams, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Jacksonville Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette. Each of these players has a player rating of 81.

A look at the top 10 reveals which players are considered top talents by the Madden game creators heading into the NFL for the 2017-18 season.

01 Myles Garrett (DE, Browns) 83

02 O.J. Howard (TE, Bucs) 82

T3 Jamal Adams (S, Jets) 81

T3 Christian McCaffrey (RB, Panthers) 81

T3 Leonard Fournette (RB, Jaguars) 81

T6 Corey Davis (WR, Titans) 79

T6 Solomon Thomas (DT, 49ers) 79

T6 Mike Williams (WR, Chargers) 79

T9 David Njoku (TE, Browns) 78

T9 Ryan Ramczyk (OT, Saints) 78

T9 Tre’Davious White (CB, Bills) 78

A few notable players aren’t seen within that top 10 listing, including the Chicago Bears’ No. 2 pick, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The UNC QB rated a 77 for the new video game, which has him tied for No. 12 overall with several other players, including Bengals’ WR John Ross and Broncos’ OT Garett Bolles. He may not start right away, but expectations will be rather high for Trubisky based on the fact the Bears traded up to get him as the second overall pick.

Two of Trubisky’s fellow quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes II for the Chiefs and DeShaun Watson for the Texans, each have 76 player ratings, as does Browns’ safety Jabrill Peppers and Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore. There will be a constant microscope on each of the first-round quarterbacks to see which of them produces the best results in the NFL if any of them can perform.

In what might be a surprisingly low ratings gauge, Bleacher Report indicates that former Alabama defensive star Jonathan Allen was tied with two other players for the worst rating among first round picks. The No. 17 pick Allen, now a member of the Washington Redskins was given a 73 player rating. The fact that Allen slid from being a possible top five pick down to the No. 17 spot is probably what led to his low player rating for the game. However, he’s got plenty of time to change that.

Debates have already started up over the player ratings and not just from the gamers or team fans. A recent Twitter post from the NFL showed rookies trying to gauge their various skill ratings and then reacting to the Madden NFL 18 ratings they were actually given.

"I thought I'd be lower than that to be honest…" NFL Rookies react to their Madden 18 ratings! ???? (via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/yADEWokubK — NFL (@NFL) July 26, 2017

The best news for these rookies is they have yet to even set foot in the league. That means some will have the bar set high while others have a shot to prove they’re underrated. With each game played, they’ll get to develop their skills even more for the professional level and possibly boost themselves for the next edition of the game.

The Madden NFL 18 video game arrives August 25, 2017, for Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One video game systems. Anyone who pre-ordered the special Madden NFL 18G.O.A.T. edition of the game gets to play three days earlier and see just how well those rookies perform on the virtual football fields.

[Featured Image by Mike Stobe/Getty Images]