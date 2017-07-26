Sumner Redstone’s Ex Reportedly Did What To Get Cast On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 8?

Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast getting a new star for Season 8?

According to a new report, Sydney Holland, the ex-girlfriend of Sumner Redstone, has reportedly listed her Los Angeles home in an effort to find a new, filming-ready place in another area and shed her reported “gold-digger” reputation.

On July 26, the Daily Mail revealed that Holland had put her Mulholland Estates home up for sale in a pocket listing for a whopping $8 million. As the outlet explained, Holland had previously attempted to get cast on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she was allegedly told she would be unable to film at her home by the Mulholland Estates Homeowners Association.

An insider told the outlet that Holland was in the running to appear in a full-time role during the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until the homeowner’s association reportedly refused to allow her potential deal with Bravo TV.

Although Holland could have easily chosen to move to a temporary location that would allow her to film with her potential Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, she allegedly didn’t want to showcase a false lifestyle. Instead, she wanted to show viewers who she truly is and seemingly chose to wait until Season 8 to make her move.

The Daily Mail‘s source revealed that despite their alleged Season 7 delay with Sydney Holland, Bravo executives are reportedly still hoping to get her on board with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 began filming weeks ago, and earlier this month, after Camille Grammer shared the photo above on her Instagram page, rumors began swirling regarding her return and the possible return of Adrienne Maloof.

Following the filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, Eileen Davidson announced that she would no longer appear on the Bravo TV reality series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year. A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

