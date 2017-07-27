Kristen Stewart Crashes Wedding With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell, Stewart Parties With The Two Brides

Newlywed brides, Kayleigh and Kirsten Jennings, were pleasantly surprised when Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, a 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, crashed their Winnipeg wedding over the weekend.

Following the brides’ private backyard ceremony, a Dixie-land style band led guests down the street as they marched to Pizzeria Gusto, a local restaurant the couple rented out for their post wedding gathering.

While in the area, Kristen Stewart became friendly with the pizzeria’s management after her team helped out at a previous event, according to CBC News. Stewart took a break from filming JT Leroy to hang out with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

At about 10 p.m., while the brides were dancing the night away with family and friends, the restaurant owner asked Kirsten Jennings, if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend could stop by and join the festivities. The bride recalls the owner asked, “Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella, come and have a few drinks with you guys?”

Jennings recalled the events to the Canadian news outlet, CBC News,“And I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'”

“I told Kir, ‘Hey, let’s just treat them as random guests. Let’s just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality.”

The celebrity couple showed up to the Jennings’ wedding reception thirty minutes later.

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Stella Maxwell happened to be traveling while Stewart is filming JT LeRoy, so the busy celebs attempted to get some quality time with one another in Canada. A source close to Maxwell revealed to Us Weekly back in May that, “they’re both so busy with work… but try to be together when they can.”

@stellamaxwell A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewartx) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Canadian brides said that they treated the famous couple like any other guests, telling them to “come and party.” Kayleigh told the site that she wasn’t as starstruck as she thought she would be.

Blushing bride, Kirsten Jennings added, “They looked just like two normal girls… They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn’t know who they were, I don’t know if I would have known.”

Throughout the three hours the couple attended the wedding, Stewart and Maxwell danced with the Jennings, drank, and even requested songs. Kirsten and Kayleigh said it was odd having strangers at their wedding, but they didn’t steal the show and were fun guests.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell crashed a wedding and danced the night away! https://t.co/ONmBuspWgo pic.twitter.com/W344hWUQBi — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 26, 2017

“She was probably there [from] 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” said Kirsten. “There were only a few people who were star-struck. My Aunt Linda was extremely excited.”

The wedding DJ, Karli Elizabeth Colpitts, captured the nights’ events and posted photos and video of the surprise cameo on Instagram.

“Dj’ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible wom[e]n last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently, Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys! #djkchedda #kirandkay.”

Congratulations to these two beautiful women on their marriage yesterday ???? such a beautiful ceremony, so much love was seen this weekend ☺️♥️ (also I know this is basically exactly what @jordan_lucia posted oops ????) A post shared by Stephanie ⚯͛ (@stephaniemaan) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Kirsten and Kayleigh have been together since 2010 and met while bartending in the Cayman Islands. Kirsten was from Winnipeg and Kayleigh from Oklahoma. Once the couple decided to leave the Cayman Islands they had limited options.

“We had a really hard time getting into the States because same-sex marriage wasn’t approved federally until 2013, and this was in 2012. Our lawyer told us to come up to Canada and get degrees.”

The happy couple both graduated in April and planned their wedding in just a few months. The Jennings now have plans to move to Austin, Texas, because Winnipeg is, “way too cold.”

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]