Dorinda Medley Hints Ramona And Sonja Act Like Kids: Do They Need A Reality Check?

Dorinda Medley wants to carry herself a certain way on The Real Housewives of New York. She’s a widow of a man who passed away suddenly, and she’s the representative of his assets. When he passed away, Medley decided to sell his company and make money so she could secure herself financially for the rest of her life. While she has been filming The Real Housewives of New York, Medley hasn’t worked, and she is just enjoying dating and hanging out with her girlfriends.

Speaking of girlfriends, it sounds like Dorinda may be growing tired of how Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan are acting on The Real Housewives of New York. For a long time, Dorinda has tried to be understanding of their desire to room together on trips, their rude comments about their co-stars, and more recently, how Ramona has treated Bethenny Frankel. Given everything Medley has been through, it makes sense that she may see Ramona and Sonja as immature women who will do anything to get it their way. Now, Medley is opening up about how she truly feels about her co-stars after they made a scene about the room situation while in Mexico. It sounds like she wants her co-stars to grow up.

According to a new Bravo blog, Dorinda Medley is now revealing that she has a hard time understanding why Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan can’t just enjoy the beauty around them that is Mexico. Ramona should feel particularly happy because she got to go on the trip, even though Bethenny had previously uninvited her.

“With all this beauty around us and the fact that Ramona made the trip by the hair of her chinny chin chin, you wouldn’t believe that the old game of room grabbing would not possibly happen, and yet it did in its worst fashion ever. Bethenny tried to quell the situation by doing a lottery. Seems fair, right? Well Ramona and Sonja not only received the last two numbers, but they also decided to ignore all rules and rampage through the house marking their territory,” Dorinda explains her in blog for Bravo.

Interestingly enough, Dorinda Medley reveals that Ramona and Sonja almost made the trip worse for everyone because they ignored all of the rules that were put in place by the host. Even though Ramona has been on The Real Housewives of New York since the beginning and may feel entitled, she is acting very immature. She should have stayed back in New York, or she should show some gratitude for getting a trip handed to her by a woman, who doesn’t like her one bit.

