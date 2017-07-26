‘Days Of Our Lives’: Alison Sweeney’s Restraining Order Against Stalker Extended 3 More Years

Days of our Lives star Alison Sweeney can rest a bit easier at night knowing that her reported stalker is ordered to stay away from her for over three years. The actress, who is best known for playing Salem bad girl Sami Brady on the NBC series, has been living a story that could be right out of the soap opera.

According to TMZ, Alison Sweeney was awarded a temporary restraining order against Jon Christopher LuVisi, but this week a judge granted a permanent protection order that will last for at least three years.

The Days of our Lives star claims that LuVisi has been harassing her nonstop for at least nine months. She contacted the police in June, and the process of getting a restraining order began. The man even tried to extort Alison Sweeney by claiming to have graphic photos of her that he would send to her husband unless she paid him off.

The actress says that after LuVisi had started making threats to her online, she attempted to block him, but he continued to make new accounts to harass her. The man is said to have believed that he was in engaged in an online affair with Sweeney. LuVisi’s wife claims that he was the victim of a catfish scam.

We are the land of the free because of the brave. Thank you to all the heroes who sacrificed for this great nation. #happybirthdayamerica #july4th ???????????? A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Although LuVisi didn’t show up in court on Wednesday, the judge ordered that he keep at least 1,000 feet away from Alison Sweeney and her family, including her children’s school, for the next three years.

Meanwhile, Sweeney is set to return to Days of our Lives for the first time in a year as Sami Brady. The former Biggest Loser host will reprise her role for a two-month stint. The return of Sami will reportedly include scenes with her old rival, Nicole Walker, as well as the return of her son, Will Horton, who has been presumed dead for two years. The return is highly anticipated by DOOL viewers.

What are your thoughts on Days of our Lives star Alison Sweeney’s stalker drama? Do you think a restraining order for three years is enough to keep Jon Christopher Luvisi away from the fan favorite soap opera star?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]