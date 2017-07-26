Lydia McLaughlin Business: Reality Star Opens Up About Husband’s Business

Lydia McLaughlin is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it sounds like her life has completely changed since being on the show. Not only has she moved to a new location in Orange County, but she also has a third son and is now starting a new business with her husband, Doug McLaughlin. When she was on the show before, Lydia kept talking about how she was lucky because her family had money. She didn’t need to work, but she was involved in Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine. This is the same magazine that now has Lisa Vanderpump on board.

When this season began, Lydia McLaughlin announced that her partners had bought her and her husband’s share in the magazine, and the couple then decided to venture out on their own. During the first episode of the season, McLaughlin announced that she and her husband were working on their own magazine, a magazine called Nobleman. According to a new Bravo report, Lydia McLaughlin is now opening up about life as a businesswoman and what it’s like to work with her husband. As it turns out, she’s very proud of her husband, but she does get stressed out at times, as seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Summer in Newport doesn't get any better????//Check out my blog where I'm taking about relationships #dateyourspouse ????????OcLydia.com A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

“I am excited that you get to see Doug and I working together on NOBLEMAN Magazine. This is something I am very proud of and a huge part of my life. That day, we were coming against a lot of deadlines and I was stressed out. Doug is pretty much always calm, cool and collected. He is great at calming me and we make a good team as we balance each other out. Launching a new brand takes an incredible amount of work. Anytime Doug does, he does it with perfection and makes sure it is amazing. I’m excited for you to see more of us working together,” Lydia writes about her new magazine.

When Doug was working on the other magazine a few years ago, fans didn’t really get to see him that much. In all fairness, he wasn’t the one who had signed up to do the show. He was always busy and Lydia was taking care of the boys. But she also had a hand in Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, as she was the one who approached Heather Dubrow to feature in the magazine.

It is very interesting that Lydia McLaughlin is now giving credit to her husband for all of his work. On The Real Housewives of Orange County, she revealed that she wished Doug was more like her father. But in her blog, she’s painting him out to be mister perfect.

So happy to be home ???????? #lidomarinavillage A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

