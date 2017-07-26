Jill Zarin To Reunite With Her ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Co-Stars

Jill Zarin is set for a Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

According to a new report, Jill Zarin is hosting her fifth annual Luxury Luncheon at her home in Southampton this weekend and on the guest list are at least three Real Housewives of New York City stars of the past and present, including Kelly Bensimon, Tinsley Mortimer, and Luann de Lesseps.

Following her guest appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 last month, Jill Zarin confirmed details of the upcoming event to the Daily Mail, revealing that the event will be open to the public and benefit cancer research.

Jill Zarin starred on The Real Housewives of New York City from Season 1 to Season 4 in a full-time role before her guest-starring return during Season 9.

The Daily Mail revealed that tickets to Jill Zarin’s lavish party on July 29 range from $1,000 to $5,000, and at the event, guests would be treated to a candy bar and an ice cream station, as well as a steak and lamb chop barbecue.

Jill Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin, is currently being treated for thyroid cancer at MD Anderson and the Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida, and as the former reality star revealed, both institutions will receive donations from the money raised at her event.

Last week, Jill Zarin posted the photo above on her Instagram page and revealed that the image had been taken during one of her past luncheons. In the photo, a number of Real Housewives stars were seen, including Kristen Taekman, Kelly Bensimon, Vicki Gunvalson, Cynthia Bailey, Cindy Barshop, and Kathy Wakile.

When Jill Zarin left The Real Housewives of New York City along with several co-stars, including Alex McCord, Kelly Bensimon, Cindy Barshop, the network faced tons of backlash from fans who felt the casting shakeup was a horrible move.

Jill Zarin and her co-stars were later replaced by Carole Radziwill, Heather Thomson, and Aviva Drescher.

