Rumor Has It ‘Lights Of Winter’ Will Return To Epcot In Walt Disney World This Holiday Season

The holidays at Walt Disney World are celebrated all around the property in many different ways, but a lot of fans think it hasn’t been the same since the Osborne Lights ended. There is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Parade, fun times to be had at Disney Springs, and all the parks and resorts are decorated, but is something missing? Well, if this rumor turns out to be true, the “Lights of Winter” may end up returning to Epcot for Holidays Around the World this year.

Many may not remember the “Lights of Winter” as they actually haven’t been around in quite some time. The last time they were on display was back in 2008, and the lights were officially retired before the start of the next holiday season in 2009.

According to WDWNT, it is quite possible that the long-gone wonder at Epcot could return to Holidays Around the World for 2017. This rumor is all coming from a new holiday pin that is being designed for sale, and it showcases Mickey and Minnie standing in front of the “Lights of Winter.”

Upon opening up the door on the pin, Pluto is standing in front of a Christmas tree, which is also flanked by the “Lights of Winter.”

RUMOR: Lights of Winter Returning to Epcot for Holidays Around the Worldhttps://t.co/WokQV7dyQR pic.twitter.com/dyo47BZt5r — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 26, 2017

While the lights at Epcot weren’t quite as extravagant as the Osborne Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, they did add a lot to the holiday decor. There were huge archways, which lined the walkway between Future World and World Showcase with millions of lights and holiday designs on them.

The lights would dance and move to the music as holiday songs played out for park-goers. In late 2009, Disney Parks revealed that the “Lights of Winter” simply would not be coming back due to the technology becoming obsolete.

Note:The Lights of Winter at Epcot has been enjoyed for years. But tech to operate the lights is obsolete, prompting us to retire the lights — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 11, 2009

A couple of years ago, it was announced that 2015 would be the last year for the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights. With construction set to begin on Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there simply was no longer room for the lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While Disney has brought forth new shows such as “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” and other Christmas activities at Disney Springs, many fans feel the holidays simply haven’t been the same without the lights.

Disney has not said anything at all in regard to the return of the lights at Epcot, and there is nothing posted on the official website for Holidays Around the World. For now, this should be taken as a rumor as it may just be the design of the new holiday pin and have nothing more behind it.

Epcot will still have the Candlelight Processional, IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, and much more for the 2017 holiday season. While it would be great to see the “Lights of Winter” return to Walt Disney World, the idea that they will return can only be taken as a rumor at this time. Seeing the new holiday pin design does make one think there may be more to it, but only time will tell.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]