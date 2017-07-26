Meghan King Edmonds Has Plenty Of Questions For Lydia: Does Meghan See Through Lydia’s Scheming?

Meghan King Edmonds has been keeping busy with her daughter Aspen and learning the ropes of motherhood as the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo. Meghan hasn’t interacted with the other women yet on the show because she has just returned back to Orange County with her husband. She had been spending time at their other homes around the United States. But just because she hasn’t been around the other ladies doesn’t mean she isn’t watching. And as it turns out, the dinner date that played out on Monday’s episode of the show resulted in plenty of questions for the returning housewife, Lydia McLaughlin.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds is now speaking out about what she saw on The Real Housewives of Orange County this week and she has plenty of questions for Lydia McLaughlin. She didn’t understand why Lydia and Kelly Dodd kept saying that they had no idea what would happen at the dinner at the restaurant, as they had discussed the details just the day before. For King Edmonds, the entire thing did seem like a setup.

While Lydia may not understand the dynamics between Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador, it seemed like a failed attempt to get them together. She may have had good intentions, but Meghan King Edmonds feels that the entire thing felt a bit set up. Fans had just seen clips of the day before, where McLaughlin and Dodd shared their details about their dinner plans. As it turns out, Dodd knew exactly what was going to happen and who would be there. At least that’s how Meghan King Edmonds saw the clip.

“I’m actually really interested to hear everyone’s sides on how that night played out… Why did Lydia act surprised when Kelly walked in? She invited her! Why did Kelly say she had no idea that they’d be there? Lydia told her the exact restaurant they’d be at! Why did Lydia follow Shannon and Kelly to the bathroom? Part of me thinks that nothing would have exploded and turned in to what it did, had she not been in there. Also, why did Shannon immediately bring up her weight to Kelly,” Meghan questions in her Bravo blog.

McLaughlin has previously revealed that she wants all of the wives to get along. She wants them to get together and work out their issues, but she may not realize just how deep-rooted these issues are. At least for Shannon Beador, she has no interest in speaking to Dodd or Vicki Gunvalson.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ comments about McLaughlin? Do you think the entire thing was a bit of a coincidence or do you think McLaughlin was scheming to make it all happen?

