Transgender Agenda Leads To Child Abuse, Prominent Pediatrician Claims

The medical community’s almost universal acceptance of gender transition therapy is a form of child abuse.

That seems to be the contention of Dr. Michelle Cretella, the president of the American College of Pediatricians, who disagrees with such pharmaceutical and surgical interventions.

The transgender issue is back in the news in a big way today after President Trump announced that the U.S. armed forces would no longer accept or allow transgender individuals to serve. Citing medical costs as one factor, Trump says he reached this decision after consulting with generals and other military experts. Although the announcement prompted much controversy, the Inquisitr noted that this decision apparently reinstates a policy that had been in effect throughout the Obama administration and before, up until last year.

In June, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired Marine general, gave the military branches an additional six months to study the potential effect of further transgender recruitment on readiness, the Guardian detailed. There are an estimated 2,500 to 7,500 transgender individuals on active duty, and approximately 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.

According to WebMD, there are approximately 700,000 persons living openly as transgender in the U.S.

When it comes to children, the now generally accepted transition-affirming protocol that often leads to medical interventions can be harmful, Dr. Cretella insists. Puberty blocking drugs — which are often administered as early as age 11 or 12 — can have serious side effects, and cross-sex (i.e., sex-change) hormones similarly pose health risks, she claimed in an article published in the Daily Signal. Suicide rates for adults who have received sex reassignment surgery are higher than in the general population, she also maintained.

The physician and mother of four also asserted that most kids “distressed by their biological sex” outgrow the condition when nature takes its course after puberty.

The current transition-affirming etiquette advises parents to go along with any gender identity that their children desire.

Dr. Cretella issued this warning in the Signal essay about the end result of transgender politics as she sees it.

“Today’s institutions that promote transition affirmation are pushing children to impersonate the opposite sex, sending many of them down the path of puberty blockers, sterilization, the removal of healthy body parts, and untold psychological damage. These harms constitute nothing less than institutionalized child abuse.”

While it describes itself as dedicated to the “health and well-being of children,” Dr. Cretella’s organization, the American College of Pediatricians, is an anti-LGBT fringe group, according to the Daily Beast. Its membership is far smaller than the largest physician association of its kind, the American Academy of Pediatrics, which apparently supports conventional therapies.

“The truth is that most major professional organizations in the healthcare industry affirm the validity of transgender identity and that the AAP supports transgender youth,” the Beast added.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Dr. Cretella reaffirmed her opposition to the prevailing transgender consensus, insisting that gender is hardwired at birth and that transgender ideology is not reality based.

“We have actually called this child abuse because by feeding children and families these lies, children are having their normal psychological development interrupted. They’re being put on the puberty blockers which essentially castrates them chemically, followed by surgical mutilation later on. This is child abuse; it’s not healthcare.”

