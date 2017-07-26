Jessa Duggar Seewald Welcomes Sister Jill’s Son, Says Mother And Baby Are Doing Well

Jessa Duggar has just welcomed her nephew, Samuel Dillard, into the world via a video for the TLC website. The star took to the YouTube video to give updates about Jill and her baby, as many fans have been incredibly concerned that something is wrong with Jill or her child.

Fans grew increasingly concerned about Jill’s health after it was reported that she was in labor for over 40 hours with her newest addition. Jill Duggar also failed to post a photo of her new baby for over two weeks after his birth, which made fans question why she had waited so long.

Jill Duggar’s Instagram was also rife with clues that something was amiss when she posted a Bible verse that hinted at hard times and struggles in life and that things might not be going as planned in life.

Jessa Duggar, however, was the one to put fans’ minds at ease with her newest video, but this could bring further speculation that the mother and son are suffering health issues since Jill did not address them herself.

According to Jessa Duggar, the mother and child are both doing fine, despite the fact that she was in labor for 40 hours and had to have a C-section. There are rumors that the mother of two may have had a hysterectomy, as well, but Jessa did not discuss this in her video.

Such a great reminder from the Bible #Psalms5023 It's easy to praise God when things are going great, but do we continue to count our blessings when things aren't going like we planned? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Jessa Duggar told fans that Samuel Scott Dillard weighed about the same as his older brother, Israel, coming in at a whopping nine pounds. She also let fans know that he was about one inch smaller than his brother, meaning Jill and her husband, Derick, seem to make pretty large babies.

Some fans have speculated that Jill Duggar is undergoing mental health issues after the birth of her son, but clearly, Jessa Duggar did not touch on that either.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Jessa did, however, share a sweet anecdote about Israel, Jill’s oldest son, who was confused by the birth of his little brother. Although he knew there was a baby in his mother’s tummy, he thought he was another version of Jessa Duggar’s youngest son, Henry.

