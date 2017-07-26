Abby Lee Miller Talks Prison Food After Gastric Bypass And Credits Herself For Maddie Ziegler’s Success

Abby Lee Miller sat down for an explosive tell-all interview before she reported to prison on July 12. The former reality star talked about her concerns regarding the prison food options since she just had gastric bypass surgery and even credited herself for Maddie Ziegler’s success.

The reality star, who was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, sat down with The View’s Jedediah Bila for an emotional two-hour interview on Lifetime called Abby Tells All.

Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her sentence at FCI Victorville prison in California after she pleaded guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction, E! News noted.

Concerns about prison life

Throughout the Lifetime special interview, the former Dance Moms star expressed her concerns about the logistics of prison life. The lack of a pool and not having her own clothes, underwear, and bras were among her top concerns.

Abby Lee recently had gastric bypass sleeve surgery after struggling with her weight for years. The dance teacher is worried that she won’t be able to stick to her new vegan diet in prison.

Miller mentioned that she doesn’t think there will be “a salad bar,” and she doubts there will be any “fresh fruits or vegetables.”

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Despite the fact that she was only sentenced to a year and a day in prison for her crimes, Abby said that she was “gonna go away for a long time” and “whatever they have” is “what I have to eat.”

Crediting herself for her student’s success

During the emotional Lifetime special, Miller also addressed her most prominent Dance Mom’s co-star, Maddie Ziegler. Ziegler went on to become superstar Sia’s protégé and has since kept her distance from her former dance teacher, even excluding her from her recently released memoir, USA Today reported.

Although Ziegler severed her ties with Miller, the dance teacher still credits herself for the teen’s success.

can’t thank you guys enough for the @teenchoicefox #choicedancer nomination! Voting is open now #linkinbio #teenchoice A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Abby said that she had followed Maddie’s career over the year and her other “opportunities besides Dances Moms,” and they “all involve dancing.”

“I don’t think, had she not been at my studio, she would be where she is today. And I can confidently say that.”

The imprisoned reality star added that she wasn’t going to say that she “made” anyone, as “her mom and dad created her,” but she “certainly added [her] two cents in.”

Abby Lee Miller finished up her tell-all interview by revealing that she planned to return to her normal life after being released from prison next year, but she worries she will have nothing when she gets out.

“Will I come out and be right back where I started? That’s more scary than going in.”

Are you surprised that Abby Lee Miller credited herself for Maddie Ziegler’s success? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]