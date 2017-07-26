After searching for missing 17-year-old Olivia M. Mackay for several days in the rural Racine County area of Wisconsin, police officers announced the tragic end to their investigation when the remains of the Kenosha teen were discovered.

Early Monday afternoon, law enforcement officers in Mount Pleasant were called to the 11,000 block of Louis Sorenson Road to investigate a call reporting a body had been found along the roadside in a wooded area. Kenosha is the county seat of Kenosha County and located on the southwest shore of Lake Michigan. The city has a population of just under 100,000 residents.

Olivia Mackay was reported missing when she did not show up for work in Kenosha on Monday morning. Mackay’s family immediately began searching for the teen after being alerted to her absence from work. Both the Kenosha Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department mobilized and began a formal search for the 17-year-old girl.

The remains were ultimately identified, and the family of Olivia Mackay was notified by Kenosha police detectives, the Mount Pleasant Patch reports. The Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab Response Team are both aiding Racine County law enforcement officers with the ongoing investigation into the death of the Kenosha teenager.

#Breaking #MtPleasant PD say 17y/o Olivia Mackay of Kenosha found dead in ditch Monday Louis Sorenson Rd pic.twitter.com/BKp3LtuAuh — Hillary Mintz (@HILLARY_MINTZ) July 26, 2017

Olivia Mackay was a student at Indian Trail High School, according to a report by the Kenosha News. An online plea for Mackay’s safe return by the missing Wisconsin teen’s family stated she had last been seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday at Lou Perrine’s Gas Station. The business is located at 5145 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Wisconsin law enforcement investigators have deemed Mackay’s death “suspicious.” An autopsy of the remains was initiated on Tuesday, but the coroner’s office has not yet rendered an official cause of death.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Timothy Zarzecki stated during an interview with the Racine County Eye that the remains of female were found near a ditch along Louis Sorenson Road between East Frontage and West Road. Chief Zarzecki also told local reporters law enforcement officers are still in the early stages of the investigation into Olivia Mackay’s disappearance and death, indicating there are currently no known suspects in the case.

[Featured Image by lassedesignen/Shutterstock]