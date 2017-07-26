Scott Disick Blaming Kardashian Curse For Downward Spiral?

Scott Disick is allegedly blaming the Kardashian curse for his recent downward spiral. The reality TV dad is reportedly claiming that his boozing and excessive partying is a result of the rumored curse. Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, has brought up the curse in the past, mostly in a joking manner. However, he’s now reportedly started to believe in the curse.

According to Life & Style magazine, the Kardashian curse is allegedly a run of bad luck experienced by any man who has a romantic relationship with any women in the Kardashian family. Men such as Scott Disick, Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, and more have been rumored to have been touched by the curse. However, Disick’s most recent self-destructive behavior is now being linked to his failed relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to sources, Scott allegedly believes that Kourtney was the only “steady thing” in his life. Now that the two have split for good, Disick reportedly “sees no reason to stay sober” and will often drink until he passes out. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together for nearly 10 years, but Kourtney finally tired of Scott’s wild ways and decided to end the relationship for good.

Scott Disick’s partying has seemingly gotten worse over the past few months, ever since Kourtney Kardashian went public with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Since that time, Scott has been seen with an array of women, including 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, and 18-year-old Sophia Richie. Most recently the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen out with 18-year-old Emma Blanchard at the REVOLVE nightclub party in the Hamptons.

Sadly, it looks like Kourtney and Scott’s children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — may be the people who get hurt the most by Disick’s behavior. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott was noticeably absent from his daughter Penelope’s birthday bash. It could be that Kourtney didn’t invite him to the party, but fans couldn’t help but notice he stayed silent on his little girl’s big day.

What are your thoughts on Scott Disick allegedly blaming Kourtney Kardashian and the rumored Kardashian cure for his most recent self-destructive behavior?

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]