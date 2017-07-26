Lala Kent Bonds With Katie Maloney, See The Shocking Instagram Photo

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney didn’t exactly jive well during Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but according to a new Instagram photo, the two women have established a friendly relationship amid filming on Season 6.

Earlier this week, the cast of the Bravo TV reality series checked into the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, for a cast trip, and apparently, everyone got along quite well.

On July 26, a report by Radar Online revealed that Lala Kent and Katie Maloney had called a truce following the dramatic fat-shaming incident of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, in which Kent slammed Maloney and her co-stars for failing to work on their summer bodies.

“This is a first… but hey, chemistry is chemistry,” Katie Maloney wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them on Instagram on July 25.

Lala Kent also shared the image on her own Instagram account, and on their co-star Stassi Schroeder’s page, she included a photo of all three of them together, explaining that tequila is “an upper.”

While Lala Kent hasn’t officially come right out and said that she is filming for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, she continues to show images of herself and the cast together and frequently includes video camera emojis in the captions of her photos.

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder also spent time with one another in Los Angeles, where they got spray tans with Brittany Cartwright, the girlfriend of Jax Taylor, before traveling south of the border.

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the fourth season of the show but chose to leave the series amid Season 5 after facing allegations of dating a married man. Kent then returned to filming with her co-stars earlier this year for the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, and in the months since, she has seemingly established close friendships with nearly all of her co-stars.

To see more of Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

