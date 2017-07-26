Kim Kardashian West Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 3 With Kanye West — Via A Surrogate

Reality star Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child with rapper Kanye West via a pregnant surrogate, according to several published reports.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians figure and mother of Kanye’s two children, North and Saint, was claimed by Us Weekly to be prepping for the arrival of the newest member of her growing family after successfully seeking out a surrogate in a San Diego woman.

The celebrity couple was said to have been introduced to the woman, who’s in her late 20’s — and is now about 3 months along with Kim and Kanye’s progeny — through an agency back in June of 2017.

“[Kim and Kanye will] likely welcome baby No. 3 in January [of] 2018,” Us Weekly further explains.

As for the woman helping Kanye and Kim, writers for Us Weekly relay that the couple “are in experienced hands, as the woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family.”

The couple is also claimed by TMZ to be paying the surrogate $45,000 for her services, as well as an additional $68,850 to the agency who linked Kardashian and West with the San Diego surrogate.

While news of Kim and Kanye’s third child have yet to be officially confirmed by anyone in the Kardashian camp, the reveal would seemingly debunk recent reports of trouble in the couple’s marriage, which was recently mentioned here on the Inquisitr.

On July 26, writer Lindsay Cronin of the Inquisitr covered a story from Radar Online regarding Kim threatening to kill their three-year marriage over Kanye’s continued antics, which she feels is “killing” her multi-million dollar lifestyle brand.

“An insider told Radar Online that Kim Kardashian has become ‘horrified’ by the fact that the world has reportedly stopped ‘keeping up’ with her every move,” the Inquisitr shared, “and feels that [Kanye] is to blame for the public’s alleged lack of interest.”

“[The source also said that] Kim is starting to realize that she may be more marketable without Kanye and the controversy that frequently follows the rapper.”

The woman’s child would be joining the fruitful results of Kim’s previous pregnancies: Sister North, 4 and Saint, Kanye’s first son with Kardashian West, now 19 months.

No word if Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s surrogate will be appearing on any future episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

