‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Recast Caught In The Middle Of A Newman Battle, Chelsea Dumps Nick?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Adam Newman recast will stir up quite a bit of drama on the CBS soap opera. For a while, there have been rumors that CBS is planning on bringing Adam back from the dead (again).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor (Eric Braeden) may have a sneaky plan in the works for Adam upon his return to Genoa City. Y&R viewers certainly would love to see Adam come back, so the thought of Adam working with Victor to take down Nick (Joshua Morrow) is music to the fans’ ears.

The fans of Young and the Restless speculate that Victor may know that Adam is alive. If he isn’t aware right now, it shouldn’t be too long until he figures it all out. To recap, the last time Adam was seen on the show was last year. He had escaped prison with his dad’s help. He was serving a long sentence for attacking a corrections officer.

It seems pretty likely that Adam would meet with his dad first. He knows that his father would be able to help him. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may agree to help his son in exchange for him coming to work for him at Newman Enterprises and side with him in the war with his brother, Nick.

Nick is coming in hot to confront Hilary today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/mVu1Rl4YmI — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 25, 2017

Of course, if all else fails, the Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Victor could threaten to expose the juicy scoop that Christian is really his son as a way to get him to help him bring Nick down. Y&R spoilers suggest that Adam may not want Genoa City to know that Christian is his son so that may motivate him to be Victor’s ally.

The fact is the longer Christian stays with Nick, the stronger their connection will be. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Adam wanted to respect Sage’s (Kelly Sullivan) wishes regarding Christian — and she wanted Nick to raise him as his son.

Victor may decide to leak the juicy paternity bombshell out as a way of pushing Chelsea back to Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that once Nick finds out Chelsea hid Christian’s paternity from him, he will be furious.

Victor and Nicks feud is made public today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Wndpo6tPmI — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 24, 2017

The Young and the Restless fans know that the paternity scoop will come out eventually, as secrets have a way of coming out. Do you think Adam and Victor will partner up to take Nick down? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

