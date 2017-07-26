Bob Harte from ‘The Last Alaskans’ Has Passed Away

Most fans of the popular series knew that Bob Harte passed away on Saturday, posts to various Facebook groups stated that he died in his sleep surrounded by family and friends. The Last Alaskans posted to their Facebook and Twitter pages today that,”It is with a heavy heart that we announce Bob Harte has passed away. He was a beloved member of the Discovery family and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Bob was a fan favorite on the show, and many of those fans have been leaving their comments and condolences regarding his passing. One commenter remarked, “So sad to hear this, he was looking so much better last time I saw him on there. He was so inspirational. I loved listening to how much he truly loved it there and how sentimental he was when still talking about his wife, daughter and his dog. So sad.”

Bob Harte had cancer and during previous seasons of The Last Alaskans, he was in poor health and rapidly losing weight. Monsters and Critics shared that eventually he realized he could no longer stay by himself at his beloved cabin, which is located in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. While gone, he began to regain his health and made quite a remarkable turnaround, even deciding to go on an adventure around the country with his dog, Ruger.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Bob Harte has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/0dinsf6Jzn — The Last Alaskans (@LastAlaskans) July 26, 2017

Last season on the show, he was able to return to the cabin and was joined by daughter Talicia, and later by his his ex-wife, Nancy. Their interactions were heartwarming to watch, and even though Bob and Nancy were divorced, it was obvious they both had a deep admiration and respect for one another. Earlier this year, he became a grandfather for the first time when Talicia gave birth to his first grandchild, Carmela. With their help and support, he was always hopeful that he would make a full recovery and could go back to doing all the things that he loved best.

The family wants to establish a trust fund for Talicia, and they are asking that in lieu of flowers, cards and monetary memorial gifts be sent to the Bob Harte Memorial at 2655 Tall Spruce Way in Fairbanks, Alaska, 99709. Fans are aware that Talicia is disabled, and the family added that for her to be more financially secure would comfort Bob much more than flowers.

For those who are able to attend, Bob’s memorial service will be open to the public so they may be able to share in the celebration of his life. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Old Chena Indian Village at the first cabin that Bob built for his family.

Are you a fan of Bob Harte and The Last Alaskans? Leave your comments, thoughts, and condolences below.