‘Dance Moms’ Alum Kendall Vertes Talks Life After The TV Series, Says She Is Filming Two Movies

Dance Moms alum Kendall Vertes, known professionally as Kendall K, has been one of the more subdued stars of the show. Although the young dancer has recorded a few songs, she has yet to achieve the success the other stars of the show have, especially JoJo Siwa and the Ziegler sisters. However, on a new live stream, Kendall Vertes let her fans in on some of her plans now that Dance Moms has wrapped.

The star answered an assortment of questions from those who watched her live stream, and Vertes stated that she didn’t know if she wanted to be a professional dancer as an adult (though as a kid, she wanted to work at Subway!). However, the young star has sworn that she won’t stop dancing or halt her training, as she wants to make sure she keeps up with it.

Kendall Vertes also told fans that she is about to film a new movie in the next couple of weeks, followed by another one in due time. She didn’t reveal much about her roles in the films, but the star did seem to insinuate that the shoot would be over before school started. As such, she hasn’t made up her mind if she wants to attend public school or continue to be homeschooled.

The star seemed to have returned to her Pittsburgh home after spending time in Los Angeles shooting Dance Moms. The future of the show itself remains in limbo, as there have been rumors of an eighth season. However, it most likely will not feature Kendall Vertes or the other original girls and would likely focus on the mini team.

Kendall Vertes told her fans that now that she’s conquered the dance world, she is hoping to do so with acting. On her live stream, she said that she wants to be a triple threat and see where each path takes her.

However, Kendall isn’t the only Vertes family member on reality TV. Her older sister, Ryleigh, will also join her on Lifetime in the series So Sharp, which focuses on the college dance team her sister dances with.

Kendall will appear on the upcoming season of Dance Moms, which premieres August 1 on Lifetime.

