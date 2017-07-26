Kim Surrogate Said To Be Three Months Pregnant: Do Kanye And Kim Have A Baby On The Way?

The rumors have been flying for a bit that Kim Kardashian was going to have another baby via surrogate. Now, Us Weekly is sharing that Kim allegedly has a baby on the way already via surrogate. Of course, Kim and Kayne don’t want anyone to know who is carrying their baby. They started looking for someone, and it turns out that a source is sharing they found a woman in San Diego who is in her twenties and is already three months pregnant with their baby.

This would mean that Kim and Kanye would be having a baby via surrogate around January of 2018. This woman was found by an agency and has been a surrogate before in the past. Getting a surrogate didn’t come cheap, however. It turns out that they agreed to pay the surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. If she ends up having multiples for some reason, it is another $5,000 they have to pay her. They also had to give the agency a deposit of $68,850.

There are several stipulations in the contract, however. The woman has to do what Kim and Kanye want from her. It is being reported that the contract says she has to behave and no drinking, smoking or drug use; no hot tubs or saunas; no raw fish; and no handling cat litter.

During both of Kim Kardashian’s pregnancies, she had placenta accreta. This is enough reason to keep Kim from wanting to go through a pregnancy again. They were both considered high risk. She is lucky enough to have two children, and they are a blessing. Kim has always been open that she wanted to have a large family just like she did growing up. Kim loved having so many siblings and wants the same thing for her children. By having another baby via surrogate, she is just taking that next step.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly having another child via surrogate? Do you think that this is the best way to do it considering Kim’s issues with pregnancy in the past? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns to E!.

August 19th with @makeupbymario #themasterclass in NYC. Will I be seeing you guys there? TheMasterClass.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]