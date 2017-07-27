Kim Kardashian Cocaine Rumors Spark Weed Speculation: Which Other ‘KUWTK’ Stars Face Drug Allegations?

Kim Kardashian has succeeded in becoming one of the most famous celebrities in the entertainment industry, influencing her ever-expanding followers on everything from her fashion (how about a nearly nude glittery skirt topped by just a bra?) to her diet (her low-carb weight loss success impressed even critics). Recently, however, Kim found herself facing allegations that a social media post revealed traces of cocaine.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kardashian allegedly has gone into “crisis mode” following the rumors that she was using cocaine (Kim denied those rumors, first claiming that the suspicious white lines were candy dust and then that they were embedded lines in a marble table). In addition, a leaked video from years ago also showed what another media outlet alleged looked like marijuana.

Now, new reports from Green Rush Daily are looking at not just Kardashian but other Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) stars and speculating on whether Kim uses marijuana regularly.

“Does Kim Kardashian smoke weed? She’s been described as the most straight-laced of her family, but has she secretly been toking on the down low?”

Kardashian, who has two children (North and Saint) with husband Kanye West, has said that she is not “into drugs or alcohol,” noted the media outlet, which also said that Kim does not often drink alcohol, but then questioned whether her “straight-laced” image is completely true.

Do Marijuana-Themed Socks Lead To Weed Use?

Earlier this year, Kardashian’s merch site, Kimoji, unveiled cannabis-themed products, such as printed socks and an ashtray. Green Rush Daily also pointed to the new video that dates back to when Kim was in a relationship with Ray J, which allegedly showed her using what appeared to be weed.

But do socks printed with a cannabis theme and an old video that allegedly shows the use of weed mean Kim smokes pot now? The media outlet speculated that if Kardashian is using weed, she’s hiding it.

“If [Kim] does, then she’s doing her best to hide [the weed] so that she can avoid criticism for it.”

Ironically, the speculation about the mom of two using weed comes at the same time as reports that Kardashian’s surrogate is three months pregnant and has to follow certain wellness guidelines, including drug use.

According to Us Weekly, the contract reportedly stipulates Kim’s surrogate’s lifestyle, including drug use.

“Among the fairly standard [surrogate] expectant-mom guidelines are no drinking, smoking or drug use.”

While there’s no evidence of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star currently doing what the surrogate is reportedly forbidden to do, despite all those cocaine and weed allegations, Kim is not the only Kardashian or Jenner to face alleged drug use rumors.

Kim Calls Out Rob For Smoking Weed

Rob Kardashian has also come under the scrutiny of Green Rush Daily, which speculated that amid the ongoing drama with his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, Rob might find a use for marijuana. A sock designer with his own line, called Arthur George, Kardashian has reportedly sold and sported socks with cannabis themes, such as the Smoke Weed Socks and one embellished with green cannabis leaves on a black background.

However, wearing weed socks doesn’t necessarily mean that he smokes it, but Green Rush Daily noted that there have been rumors linking Rob to marijuana.

“Throughout his ugly breakup with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian is probably going to need a whole lot of weed…there have been rumors that he puffs the green.”

The media outlet also noted that there were rumors of Kardashian being “depressed and mixing prescription pills with lean and weed,” along with photos that allegedly showed Rob “passing some weed to a friend.”

But it was his big sister Kim Kardashian who dropped a bombshell amid those rumors during her interview with Rolling Stone.

“Do I think he smokes weed, drinks beer, hangs out and plays video games with his friends all day long? Yes,” Kim said bluntly.

Based on that, Green Rush Daily alleged that Kardashian is “smoking the blunt if you pass it to him,” speculating that his weight gain over the past few years results from having “the munchies.”

But Kim and Rob aren’t the only Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars to face drug use allegations.

Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Spark Drug Allegations

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner was accused of making drugs look chic, noted Revelist. Turning to Instagram, Kylie flaunted her smoking habit, and while she didn’t state what she was smoking, fans accused her of puffing on something other than cigarettes.

I can't believe Kendall Jenner was dumb enough to snapchat her dime bag like at least Bella hadid is smart about her coke addiction???? — sofa (@sophiarosee_) July 3, 2016

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner was also called out on Twitter when she apparently, without realizing it, shared a photo on Snapchat of what Elite Daily termed “a small baggie commonly used in drug transactions. Kendall called it “the cutest little Ziploc baggie I have ever seen,” but some fans were dubious that Jenner was as unaware as she seemed of its alleged purpose.

What do you think of these Keeping Up with the Kardashians drug allegations? Post your views below.

