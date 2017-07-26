Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Will Soon Split So She Can Get Back Together With Harry Styles?

Kendall Jenner is dating rapper ASAP Rocky at the moment, but according to a new report, the couple could soon split.

Although Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have been seen together numerous times throughout the month, an insider recently spoke out, revealing that the model has allegedly devised a plan in hopes of reuniting with her former flame, Harry Styles.

On July 26, a source told OK! Magazine that Kendall Jenner has reportedly been sending nudes to the One Direction singer-turned-actor to win his heart. As the insider explained, Kendall Jenner has reportedly made it clear to Harry Styles that she’s laying everything on the line when it comes to her physique and she wants everyone to take notice.

According to the report, Kendall Jenner’s friends have all been talking about how the model continues to try and impress Harry Styles by showcasing her nipples and wearing risqué clothing.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have been linked on and off for the past few years and according to the OK! Magazine source, she’s never gotten over their romance and would allegedly take him back in a heartbeat if he showed even the slightest interest in a relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles haven’t been seen together for some time, at least publicly, but as the insider explained, they’ve crossed paths in recent months and have a much of friends in common.

As for Kendall Jenner’s relationship with ASAP Rocky, who she’s been linked to since early last year, the source went on to reveal that she is simply “not that hot” for the rapper.

In addition to being linked to Harry Styles and ASAP Rocky in 2016, Kendall Jenner was also linked to Jordan Clarkson, who she spent time with on and off for several months. That said, the model and reality star hasn’t confirmed any of the above relationships, either past or present.

Kendall Jenner and her family, including her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are expected to resume filming on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the series’ upcoming 14th season in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]