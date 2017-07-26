Kylie Jenner Goes Vegan, Says She’s Curious To Know What It’s All About

Kylie Jenner has hopped aboard the no animal cruelty train and has decided to embrace a diet that does not include animal products. She took a photo of a few tacos she had made with vegan cheese, telling her Snapchat fans that she was “trying this whole vegan thing.” After her vegan tacos, the star introduced a batch of what she captioned “Vegan Raw Soy Free Dairy Free Nachos.”

This is a major change for Kylie Jenner, who had been subsisting on food that she had admitted wasn’t all that healthy. Last year, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she wasn’t a big breakfast person.

“I’ve never been a breakfast person. If I do eat breakfast, it’s at home, and it’s not healthy at all. I just don’t like granola or cereal or anything like that, so I’ll do hash browns or bacon or banana pancakes,” she confessed.

The star’s diet change comes amid rumors that she has had plastic surgery on her breasts. According to those who trawl her Instagram and Snapchat, the star’s bust line has increased from a size B to supposedly around a size D. She has not addressed the rumors of breast augmentation to her audience.

Although the star is working on her new diet, she has not yet stated whether or not she is interested in making her make-up line vegan. In order to ensure that a make-up line is completely vegan, it must have no animal products used within it or ever be tested on animals. However, if the star does make the switch to veganism full-time, she may be embracing the lifestyle soon.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not the first star to eschew dairy and meat. Other stars doing so include Natalie Portman, Kristen Bell, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Silverstone.

Previously on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney, had attempted to eliminate dairy from her life, so perhaps the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been influenced by her big sister.

The star, however, has just recently started out on her journey and fellow vegans are hoping she will stick with it. Kylie Jenner has just made the switch today, so it may take some time for her to transition to the lifestyle full-time if that is, indeed, what she decides to do.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]