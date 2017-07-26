‘Destiny 2’ Pre-Order Includes Cold Hearted Exotic, PC Beta Info Coming Soon

The Destiny 2 beta for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One wrapped up Tuesday evening with Bungie attempting to cause all sorts of problems in the game. The developer followed that up Wednesday with the reveal of an all-new exotic rifle that will be included with pre-orders along with the promise of PC beta news coming soon.

New Exotic

Bungie announced the Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle, and it is essentially an all-new weapon archetype for Destiny 2 from the Omolon foundry. The gun fires a sustained beam of arc energy that does increased damage to enemies the longer the beam is held on them. Obviously, it will fit in the energy slot of a Guardian’s loadout.

The Coldheart will be the only weapon of its type in Destiny 2, for now. Bungie’s developers didn’t shut the door to different Trace Rifles being available in the future as they talked about it in an IGN video. It certainly shows some of the effort put into the game as all new technology was added to support the weapon. That’s likely something the studio won’t want to leave unused if the gun proves useful and popular among the community.

Destiny 2 players won’t have to wait long to get the Coldheart. Bungie is making it a pre-order bonus for the game. However, it’s unclear if it will be available to pick up from the start or if players will need to complete a certain quest to finish.

PC Beta

PC gamers waiting to get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta will not have to wait much longer for details. It is scheduled to be released sometime in August, but Bungie hasn’t nailed down the exact date yet. However, the studio did promise more information is coming soon in a Tweet late yesterday evening following completion of the console beta.

The safe bet is Bungie will announce details for the Destiny 2 PC beta during its weekly update either this Thursday or next. This should include the minimum and recommended specs for the game as PC Project Lead David Shaw promised a reveal in the near future via Twitter.

Those hoping to play the game will be looking at 4K resolutions and 60 frames per second (fps) will be looking a beefy build. The PC build Bungie used at E3 and the Destiny 2 reveal event cost over $1,000 and included an Intel Core i7-7700K CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti video card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 500GB Solid State Drive. That doesn’t include the 4K monitor, which added another $900 to the overall cost.

Destiny 2 will launch September 6 for the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will be released sometime later.

[Featured Image by Bungie]