Jason Jordan Receiving Huge Title Shot At ‘WWE Summerslam,’ Kurt Angle Involved?

The WWE Universe knew that Kurt Angle revealing his secret would lead to big things on Raw. However, it is expected to lead to big things for Jason Jordan now that he’s been revealed to be Kurt’s biological son on WWE television. Jordan’s first match on Raw against Curt Hawkins was successful for him, but it was just the beginning of his push. Apparently, WWE officials have huge plans for him heading into ‘Summerslam.’

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins also defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel in a Handicap Match this week on Raw. Ambrose and Miz have been feuding over the Intercontinental Championship for most of the year, but the match on Raw seemed like a natural conclusion. Ambrose and Rollins are rumored to remain a tag team and challenge for the Raw Tag Team Titles, which leaves The Miz wide open for a new rivalry.

It has been announced that Miz will invite Jason Jordan as his guest during the next edition of “MizTV” on Raw next week, which has revealed that WWE officials are planning for Jordan to enter the IC Title hunt as The Miz’s next challenger at WWE Summerslam. It seems that WWE officials are wasting no time pushing Jason Jordan into a prime position on Raw against The Miz during the biggest party of the summer.

The Miz has been one of the best heels on both Raw and SmackDown Live since the brand extension. The powers that be are clearly attempting to build momentum for Jason Jordan’s babyface run through his ties to Kurt Angle and building him as the foil to The Miz. It’s unclear if Jordan will win the IC Title from Miz, but the latter will have plenty of material to use to get heat from the fans and get them on Jordan’s side.

Based on this week’s match with Curt Hawkins and the rumored rivalry with The Miz, WWE officials aren’t planning to play Jordan’s ties to Angle too heavily. Instead, they want Jason Jordan’s skills in the ring to do most of the work, and the dynamic with Kurt Angle will grow slowly, especially if Miz is consistently taking shots at their relationship throughout their rivalry. It’s unclear if WWE officials are planning a title change, but the more important thing is Jason Jordan will have a huge spotlight on him at WWE Summerslam.

