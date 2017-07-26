‘Little People Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Anniversary Photo On Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach, are enjoying their two-year anniversary and inviting their fans to share in their joy via the magic of social media. And today (July 26), Tori shared an adorable photo of her husband and son, Jackson Kyle, checking out the big city.

Tori Patton married Zachary Roloff in July 2015, right around a year after Zach’s brother, Jeremy, married Audrey Botti. Like a lot of married couples do, they waited – a while, anyway – to have kids. In late 2016, the couple became pregnant. Nine months later, Jackson Kyle was born.

As you know, Jackson’s gestation was fraught with worry, both for LPBW fans and for the Roloffs themselves. Jackson’s father and his paternal grandparents all carry the gene that causes dwarfism, and everyone watching the pregnancy knew there was a good chance he, too, would be born with dwarfism. And in fact, he was: andochroplasia dwarfism, the same type of dwarfism that Jackson’s dad, Zach, and his grandmother, Amy, both have.

Though Jackson was born with a rather obvious disability, he also has an advantage that so many kids, whether able-bodied or disabled, don’t have: a loving family that wants to see him grow and prosper.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

On their two-year anniversary, Tori reflected on where she’s been, and where she is now.

It’s unclear who took that photo, or where it was taken – probably Portland or Seattle, two big cities near where the Roloffs live. Or they could be in New York or D.C., for all anyone knows. If you recognize that building, please let us know in the comments below.

Lest you think Zach Roloff is going to be spending the night in the doghouse for failing to mark the occasion, he, too, mentioned his two-year anniversary on Instagram, with an adorable photo collage of his family.

So what does the future hold for Zach, Tori, and Jackson Roloff? For starters, Jackson will be getting a cousin soon, as Uncle Jeremy and Aunt Audrey are expecting their baby within a few weeks. Meanwhile, his parents will likely have jobs on TLC for the next few years to come, as Little People, Big World is more popular now than it’s ever been.

Here’s wishing Zach and Tori Roloff many more happy anniversaries!

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instgram]