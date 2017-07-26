Mama June Likely Filming ‘From Not To Hot’ Season 2

Although Mama June has kept quiet on whether or not she is filming a season two of From Not to Hot, WeTV may have accidentally spilled the beans on her.

Mama June, or June Shannon, who was known for being overweight, dropped over a hundred pounds to many fans’ amazement. The star’s journey of gastric bypass surgery was recorded for WeTV’s series Mama June: From Not to Hot where the star shed a large percentage of her body weight in preparation for her ex, Sugar Bear’s, wedding.

Surprisingly, the star has kept off the weight and has been leading a healthier lifestyle, and has encouraged her daughters to do the same. Though they were included in a few of her workouts during the television series, Mama June has expressed interest in her daughters actually having their own weight loss series one day.

When asked whether or not the show would have a season two, Mama June played it cool, but WeTV just released a photo of her daughter, Alana Thompson, on set. One of the producers of the show posted a photo of herself to Instagram with her two nieces and Alana, proclaiming that Mama June’s youngest daughter is “adorable and we love her!”

The producer also posted a photo of Alana “on set” with local police officers in what looks to be a Costco store.

It is unclear what a second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot would actually look like, beyond Mama June maintaining her new healthy lifestyle and going on dates to try and jump back into the dating pool.

The second season of the series could be the weight loss show Mama June discussed for her daughters and having the second season focus on her children as they get healthy just like their mother did.

For the first season of the show, Mama June shed 150lbs from her frame, which was about half of her body weight. It took the star 11 months to shed all of the excess pounds, and she finally was able to fit in her goal dress that she picked out for herself earlier in the year.

