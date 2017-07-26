Kyrie Irving Trade: Justin Bieber’s Church Influenced His Decision To Leave Cleveland

Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world when it was revealed that he had asked for a trade to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James behind. Irving, an all-star who has made it to the NBA Finals for three consecutive years alongside LeBron, reportedly told the team that he wanted off the Cavs and out of Cleveland, because he didn’t want to play with James any longer. In fact, he wanted to headline his own team.

According to TMZ, Kyrie Irving had a bit of help deciding to ask Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade. Irving reportedly decided he wanted to leave the team after many talks with pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church, the same church that Justin Bieber attends.

While Carl Lentz reportedly did not tell Kyrie Irving to leave Cleveland, he allegedly listened to the NBA star’s concerns and encouraged him to make the decision that he felt was in his best interest, which was apparently leaving a team that is nearly guaranteed to make it to the Finals again this year for a team that is a long shot to even get to the playoffs. Fans, analysts, and reportedly even LeBron James were shocked and confused by Kyrie’s request for a trade. It seems nobody understands the move, but Irving obviously has a bigger plan in mind.

The news of Kyrie Irving’s affiliation with Hillsong Church comes just days after Justin Bieber decided to cancel the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour to rededicate his life to his religion and the church. In fact, just last week, Irving, Bieber, and Lentz were spotted hanging out together while playing pop-a-shot at Dave & Buster’s in L.A. Sources reveal that Kyrie and Carl have been close friends for years, but that the soon-to-be ex-Cavalier and Justin Bieber are only acquaintances.

For now, it’s uncertain what the future holds for Kyrie Irving. The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently signed Derrick Rose and are allegedly looking for a monster deal that will send Kyrie out of Cleveland and bring some major assets to the Cavs.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]