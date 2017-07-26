Kailyn Lowry Confirms ‘Teen Mom 2’ Filming, Plans To Go MIA After Welcoming Third Child?

Kailyn Lowry is filming for new episodes of Teen Mom 2 as she prepares to welcome her third child.

In a tweet to her fans and followers on July 26, the longtime reality star and soon-to-be mother of three confirmed that she was scheduled to film and said she was considering wearing makeup during production.

“Imagine that,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer returned to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this month. However, they may not be done filming with their new co-star, Briana DeJesus, quite yet. After all, it seems a bit unlikely to think that Kailyn Lowry would be filming for a new season before first taping the Season 8 reunion special.

Kailyn Lowry’s tweet comes amid rumors in regard to when the reality star will welcome her third child. Although she confirmed she was about halfway through her pregnancy and due to give birth to baby number three sometime this summer in February, she has not yet revealed her official due date.

In another tweet to fans on July 25, Kailyn Lowry told her fans and followers that she was considering going “MIA” for a while once her third child arrives.

“Might have this baby and go mia for a while,” she said.

Unfortunately, fans weren’t thrilled with the message and immediately accused her of threatening to leave Twitter in an effort to garner herself attention. As one fan pointed out, she could never leave social media for long because she likes the attention way too much.

Others said that Kailyn Lowry should take a break and use the time off to embark on better behavior and better treatment of others, specifically her former husband, Javi Marroquin, who continues to tweet his support for his ex despite her mean antics on Teen Mom 2.

As fans may have seen, Kailyn Lowry recently took aim at Javi Marroquin’s new relationship with Lauren Comeau on Twitter after he shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a ride on a jet ski in South Carolina.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

