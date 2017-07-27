Justine Damond Or Other Woman May Have Slapped Minneapolis Police Car Before Her Death, Per BCA Search Warrant

The case of Justine Damond has caused controversy ever since the woman from Sydney, Australia, was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer this month. Matthew Harrity was reportedly shocked when his partner shot past him at Justine, who may have been holding a cellphone in her hand at the time. Officer Mohamed Noor received plenty of rage in the wake of the shooting, as reported by the Inquisitr. Reports about Justine’s 911 call transcript revealed that Damond reported a woman sounding “distressed” who was in the midst of having sex or being sexually assaulted. Those same 911 call transcripts showed that Damond was shot only six minutes after her second call to 911. Now more information about what “noise” was reportedly heard in the midst of that melee are being made public.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, reports from authorities claim that when police arrived on the scene, a woman slapped the back of the squad car, but it does not specify if the woman who slapped the back of the car was indeed Justine. Damond would soon be struck dead in the alley. According to Newser, the information about a woman slapping the back of the patrol car was released on the same day that information about training courses Noor took were released.



The death of the 40-year-old Damond shocked those who heard about the sudden killing of the woman who planned to be married in August. Reports of Noor being startled by a noise prior to shooting and killing Justine could be explained by whatever slapping sound was made against the patrol car, but questions still arise about who did the slapping. Noor reportedly believed the police were being ambushed in the situation.

New info on #JustineDamond shooting. Search warrant says a woman slapped the back of the squad just before the shooting. BCA lifted a print. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 24, 2017

As seen in the affidavit below, it wasn’t exactly known what transpired after the female slapped the back of the car shortly after police arrived at the scene on July 15, at around 11:30 p.m. The incident will continue to be investigated.

The affidavit does not specify who gave BCA agents the "slapped" info. #JustineDamond pic.twitter.com/A4I8sIHN21 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, racial issues continue to work their way into Damond’s case when viewing opinions about the case on social media.

Philando Castile's mother comforts Justine Damond's fiancé during march for justice in Minneapolis https://t.co/Gp6ec34m7h pic.twitter.com/AQnNoXjZfc — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) July 21, 2017

What is known is that Justine’s native Australians are shocked at Damond’s violent death.

