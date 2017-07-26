Castaway Cay Named Top Cruise Private Island, All Four Disney Cruise Line Ships Earn Perfect Sanitation Scores

Disney can put another award into their cabinet of accolades, as even their own private island is taking the top honors. Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, was given great recognition by being awarded the top private island in the entire cruise industry. Not only did Disney Cruise Line receive that distinct honor, but all four ships in their fleet have also recently scored perfect scores in sanitation.

It is one of the stops on most Disney Cruise Line itineraries, and Cruise Critic realizes that thousands of guests love it for a reason. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Castaway Cay was named the Top Cruise Line Private Island in the annual Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards for the second year in a row.

Adding onto that is the fact that Castaway Cay is also the most highly-rated Caribbean island overall among reviewers with Cruise Critic.

Earlier this year, the Disney Cruise Line also had something else to celebrate as all four ships in their fleet received perfect sanitation scores. As reported by Cruise Fever, the Vessel Sanitation Program gave each of the four DCL ships a 100 percent score which made them the only cruise line with an entire fleet receiving perfect ratings.

The Vessel Sanitation Program performs these inspections to determine if cruise lines are in compliance with sanitation standards and how they are performing/operating. The list from the United States Public Health department has 44 items on it, and all four of Disney’s ships scored perfectly on every item.

Almost every aspect of the ship is included in that list of 44 items, including the room accommodations, common areas, child activity centers, dining rooms, and medical areas.

The four ships in the fleet are the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy. Three new ships will join the DCL fleet in the coming years, but no names have yet been revealed for them.

MSC Cruises came in second with a 98 percent score on its most recent inspection.

The Disney Cruise Line fleet of ships is doing quite well already with all four ships receiving perfect sanitation scores, but there is so much more to come. Over the course of the next five years, three new ships will be added to the fleet to almost double its size, as Disney revealed at the D23 Expo a couple of weeks ago. They will need those ships as well since Castaway Cay, their private island in the Bahamas, is receiving high honors and even more guests wanting to visit.

