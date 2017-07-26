NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs’ Kyrie Irving To Nuggets, Or Stay With Cleveland? NBA Analysts Weigh In

The NBA trade rumors for Kyrie Irving continue, with the Denver Nuggets among the teams that could benefit from the All-Star guard’s skills. While Irving has mentioned a handful of teams as his “preferred destinations,” he has yet to name Denver. Among the teams that Irving feels he would be more of the focal point for are the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks. However, he could be ruling out an NBA team that was on the brink of making the postseason this year and just barely missed out. Here’s the latest on the Kyrie Irving trade rumors and speculation as the star guard still remains on the Cleveland roster.

The Spurs, Timberwolves, and Heat all seem like teams that will make the playoffs next season. Denver is a team that was just barely there but lost the final spot in the West to the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent rumor central report via ESPN, it’s noted that NBA analyst Zach Lowe had suggested on his podcast that the Nuggets might be a great fit for Kyrie Irving and vice versa. Lowe indicates that the Nuggets need an upgrade at point guard, as they are “desperate” for a playoff trip. Irving would be teamed up with Nikola Jokic and free agent acquisition Paul Millsap; two players who would be willing to make passes or take them for the score.

Playing on the court with Millsap and Jokic could translate into Irving possibly becoming a top star in the league, according to Lowe.

“Irving is a superstar offensive player. Tilt his game a little bit more toward passing — an evolution that might happen naturally with [Nikola] Jokic and Paul Millsap flinging the ball around — and maybe he becomes one of the league’s half-dozen or so best offensive players.”

Irving would also help the popularity of the Denver Nuggets. It’s noted that the team ranked last in attendance this past season. The Cavs’ All-Star point guard has shown he’s one of the best when it comes to driving and making spectacular layups. That would certainly help sell a few more tickets, as fans would pay to see Irving take on the best guards in the league on a nightly basis. As Lowe’s podcast guest also mentions, the money would also come in the form of jersey sales, shoe sales, and of course, in the form of the Nuggets getting more of their games on television.

However, Fox Sports NBA analyst and former player, Eddie House, strongly believes that Kyrie needs to stay in Cleveland. During a recent episode of FS1’s Undisputed, House said Irving has had more shots, scored more points, and he is playing with a superstar who has deferred to Irving at times. He said, “you should embrace that” rather than go to a place “where you probably won’t win.” One has to question if Kyrie’s motivation for leaving is to win right away. Most reports have mentioned he wants to be more of the focal point of a different team.

House said Irving might need to look at his current situation closely, though. Despite the LeBron to Los Angeles rumors, Cleveland offers a much better chance to win championships for Irving right now than anywhere else. He may not necessarily be the man for the Cavs, but he’s still in an ideal situation. In addition, House said it’s probably not wise to put your fate in owner Dan Gilbert’s hands. So, it may be best for Irving to stick things out for a few more years in Cleveland until he has the option to freely choose where he plays.

So should Kyrie Irving stay in Cleveland, or let team management determine his next destination? Would the Denver Nuggets be an ideal situation for Irving?

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]