Beyonce, Jay Z’s Marriage Explodes? Fighting About Blue Ivy After Twins Birth, Insiders Claim

Beyonce and Jay Z’s marriage has reportedly “exploded” after a fight about Blue Ivy’s future, insiders claimed. The celebrity couple recently welcomed twins but will their relationship survive?

Fighting over Blue’s future

Beyonce and Jay Z just welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi, a little over a month ago and seem to be blissfully happy with their new family of five. However, Radar Online revealed that the Carters have been at odds with one another over their five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy’s potential modeling career.

Insiders claimed that Beyonce went “bonkers” after Jay Z said he didn’t approve of Blue Ivy’s red carpet appearances in glitzy outfits.

The 4:44 rapper “grew up hard” and that his success is a result of his hard work and “doesn’t appreciate Blue Ivy wearing $10,000 Gucci dresses in public.”

He hasn’t forgotten where he comes from and plans to teach his kids the value of a dollar.

The source close to the Carters added that “the stress of dealing with newborns” could have played a part but that the couple just “blew up over this point.”

The power couple allegedly had a “heated” argument about their daughter’s future.

Will the twins get the same royal treatment?

Beyonce often poses with her daughter in matching designer threads. Will she do the same for the twins?

The 47-year-old rapper does not want his child to become spoiled. Yahoo noted that Jay especially didn’t want his daughter to end up flaunting her extravagant life on social media like the “Rich Kids of Instagram.”

Blue Ivy was born in 2012. She has made a habit of appearing on red carpets with her famous parents, decked out in designer clothes and jewelry.

Has Beyonce and Jay Z’s marriage really “exploded” after the fight like the source alleged?

Another insider came forward saying that their “little quarrel” didn’t last long and that “all is well” with the power couple and their family now, Celebrity Insider noted.

The Lemonade superstar has reportedly been “thriving” since the birth of her new babies and despite the fact that she is breastfeeding twins, she is “full of energy and life,” International Business Times reported.

Beyonce shared the first photo of her and Jay’s new twins, Sir and Rumi, one month after they were born on Instagram.

The singer also showed off her astonishingly taut tummy just weeks after carrying two babies in her stomach.

“She’s lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

The 35-year-old mother-of-three has seemingly bounced back to her life, spending a night out on the town with her husband in Los Angeles the night she posted the twins reveal and attending a music festival with her sister Solange last week.

