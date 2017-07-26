Selena Releases Music Video For ‘Fetish,’ Gomez Sexes Up Her Image At 25

Selena Gomez dropped her music video for “Fetish” on Wednesday. The singer sexed up her image for the provocative project.

Selena gets raw and real for “Fetish”

Selena Gomez just turned 25 this past weekend. She gifted her fans with the release of her highly-anticipated music video for her song “Fetish” with rapper Gucci Mane, E! News reported.

The pop superstar showed off a sexy new side in the artistic new video directed by Petra Collins.

The “Fetish” music video has already amassed nearly a half a million views just hours after its release.

Selena is seen rolling on a kitchen floor in a dirty yellow dress, which gets wet and reveals her nipples. She wears minimal makeup and does some taboo things like eat soap and lipstick, as well as clamping her tongue with an eyelash curler throughout the video.

Selena sings about a lover who has a “fetish” for her affection and that she doesn’t blame him because “if I were you, I’d do me too.”

Lots of new music for her fans this year

“Fetish” is the second single from Selena’s upcoming third studio album, SG2.

The track was produced by Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics. “Fetish” has already climbed the music charts like her other singles “Bad Liar” and “It Ain’t Me” did earlier this summer.

Back in June, Selena Gomez spoke to Carson Daily on 97.1 AMP Radio to promote “Fetish” and told him that she is working on a lot of new stuff for her fans.

Gomez has been recording in the studio for the last year. She said that every song was set up “to be a single” and are completely different than anything she has done before.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Selena is in a pretty good space.

The singer has been dating R&B artist The Weeknd. The couple celebrated Gomez’s birthday together earlier this week.

Selena spent her actual birthday on Saturday with friends and family, ET Online noted. She also thanked her fans on Instagram for all of their love and support.

“A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You.—think 25 is going to be epic. Xo.”

