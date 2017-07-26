Are Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Planning For A Second Wedding?

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married last October but are they already planning a second ceremony?

According to a new tweet, Chelsea Houska of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 will soon try on the wedding reception dress she was supposed to wear last year before a surprise pregnancy rocked her plans months before she and DeBoer were set to wed.

In the July 25 tweet, Chelsea Houska admitted that she’s a bit nervous to see whether or not the dress will fit since she was sized for the gown before she conceived her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, who arrived earlier this year.

A short time after the tweet was shared, OK! Magazine revealed to readers that it was “wedding time” yet again for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer and noted that the couple was set to celebrate their 2016 wedding with a special reception this October, around the time of their one-year anniversary.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were planning to get married in October 2016 during a big wedding and reception. However, after confirming news of Houska’s pregnancy in July of that year, they opted for a smaller ceremony surrounded by just a small group of their friends and family.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot on October 1, 2016, and months later, on January 25, 2017, their son was born.

Chelsea Houska is also mom to 7-year-old Aubree from her past relationship with Adam Lind.

While Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer reportedly put off their plans for a big wedding until later this year, it’s hard to say whether or not the long-time reality star would be open to having the nuptials taped for a future episode of Teen Mom 2. That said, fans of Houska’s Twitter and Instagram pages will likely get to see photos from the upcoming event at the very least.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

