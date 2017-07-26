Serveral NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Signing Lucky Whitehead

NFL receiver Lucky Whitehead is expected to land with a new team soon. According to reports, Whitehead, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys’ has received attention from several NFL teams. The most recent attention Lucky Whitehead is receiving comes after ESPN reported that the Cowboys decided to release him on Tuesday.

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys cutting their ties with Lucky Whitehead, the undrafted receiver had been in the news for a couple of reasons last week. Neither of those reasons painted Whitehead in a good light.

Lucky Whitehead’s tumultuous week began with the reports of his dog being kidnapped and held for ransom (courtesy of USA Today). It was later revealed by Scout.com that Whitehead’s dog was allegedly taken by Fort Worth-based rapper Boogatto Kasino. Those allegations were denied by the rapper.

Just days after Whitehead’s dog was taken and held for ransom, there was a report that he was arrested for shoplifting (courtesy of Sports Illustrated) in Northern Virginia. The story was founded to be erroneous by Deadspin. What has come to the light was that Lucky Whitehead was actually in Dallas upon the time of his supposed arrest.

Despite the new information regarding his arrest, the Dallas Cowboys opted to send Lucky Whitehead packing anyway.

Officials: Guy We Arrested Is NOT Lucky Whitehead, Case Dropped https://t.co/flr2QQCuDR — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2017

And.. the #Cowboys informed Lucky Whitehead they cut him. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

Lucky Whitehead has not taken his release from the Dallas Cowboys lightly. According to the Dallas Morning News, Whitehead is intimating that the Cowboys were essentially calling him a liar when they released him.

“As far as the whole situation went down, I was blindsided. I didn’t know about a warrant that came about in the first place. Clearly because I wasn’t the person arrested. The head person I told, no one backed me up. No one had my back in the whole situation. I knew about it at what? 12:45. By 2:30 I’m released.”

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be done with Lucky Whitehead. Perhaps it was not the inaccurate report about Whitehead’s arrest. Whitehead’s release could have been to do any findings the Cowboys uncovered regarding the dog kidnapping.

Lucky Whitehead sat across from Coach Garrett and said "Coach you gotta believe me, I did not do this." Coach said, "I do not believe you." — PFTonNBCSN (@PFT_Live) July 26, 2017

The whispers around the NFL is that Lucky Whitehead is being made the scapegoat for the actions of a few of his Dallas Cowboys’ teammates. Whitehead getting released by the Cowboys for an arrest which did not take place pales in comparison to the PED suspensions and off the field issues of other Cowboys’ players. The dog kidnapping may have raised the red flag because of the other parties involved.

Any negative associations could have offered enough fuel for the Cowboys to act swiftly with the Lucky Whitehead, who was also the team’s kick returner. There is a certainty that another NFL will take a chance on him.

According to Fanrag Sports, Lucky Whitehead’s agent David Rich believes that he could get claimed off waivers or signed by another NFL as soon as he clears waivers. It is unlikely that the Dallas Cowboys will bring Whitehead back.

As to which teams are interested in Lucky Whitehead, his agent did not elaborate. Whitehead should land with a new team soon.

[Featured image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]