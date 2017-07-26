Mariah Carey: Latest Performance Video Has Critics Wondering What’s Up With Diva, Bored While Singing

Mariah Carey is the diva known to hit notes that seem humanly impossible to sing and for her glamorous appearance, as well as her captivating performances. However, it seems that Carey is experiencing “performer’s fatigue” as of late, as The Mirror suggests, seeing as the songstress’ most recent shows have seen Carey with little enthusiasm and barely able to belt out the words to her own songs.

As the publication notes, Mariah’s last performance during her Vegas residency left viewers underwhelmed, and the most recent footage of Carey which has come to light shows the singer looking as though she is less-than-enthused to sing her own tune “Without You.” Carey is now on tour with Lionel Richie, yet it isn’t clear as to whether the recent footage is from a performance on the said tour.

The clip initially zooms in on Mariah’s face at which point the singer looks bored by her own music and “stony-faced.” Carey then attempts to get the crowd into it somewhat by whistling and raising her hands up but it continues to be a “halfhearted” performance by the diva.

The year got off to a rocky start for Mariah when she gave a disastrous performance at the NYE ball-drop ceremony in New York City, after which the singer blamed everyone she could for the mess-up. The star is coming off a lengthy Vegas residency and completed a world tour last year, so perhaps another tour is simply not in the diva’s best interest.

Additionally, Carey has been the target of body-shamers due to recent weight gain. The diva had dropped quite a bit of weight last year in preparation for her wedding to James Packer. However, the billionaire broke off the engagement last fall.

Mariah Carey really two performances away from just taking a nap on stage

pic.twitter.com/NSegIugTq8 — OJ Enabosi ΩΨΦ???????? (@mrohsowreqless) July 26, 2017

In Touch shares words of a source who was in attendance of a final Vegas show by Mariah. The said source insists that from the moment Carey stepped onstage, audience members were whispering about the star’s weight gain. While some simply suggested that the singer needed to change her clothing, others were much more brutal and described Mariah as “a sausage encased in glitter,” and “a big fat lump.” Others added that they felt sorry for the dancers who had to lift Carey.

Mariah Carey shows off her curves as she performs in final Las Vegas Number 1 to Infinity residency show https://t.co/Bib2GxCRb4 pic.twitter.com/UJsuqNaHU2 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 19, 2017

It has clearly been a very eventful year for the singer with many ups and downs and in true Mariah style, the songstress will likely bounce back from whatever is causing her current funk.

Mariah Carey is the most beautiful human being I have ever seen. I cannot explain my love for this woman. pic.twitter.com/9XdQibysfh — a.l.e.n.a. (@ableeansa11) July 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]