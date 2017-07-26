August PS Plus Has ‘Just Cause 3’ And ‘Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry’ Free For PS4

Sony announced their free PlayStation 4 titles Wednesday, a day after Microsoft did the same for the Xbox One. PlayStation Plus subscribers will get two somewhat different open-world action adventure titles with Just Cause 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry along with vertical scrolling shooter called Downwell.

PlayStation Plus members will be able to add to their free game collection starting Tuesday, August 1 when the PlayStation Store is updated. Just Cause 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry are the highlights for the PS4 while Downwell is a cross-buy title available that will be available for Sony’s latest console plus the PS Vita.

Meanwhile, PS3 owners will gain access to Super Motherload, a four-player couch co-op digging adventure, and Snakeball, a game about riding a hoversnake across disco-style stages to collect balls and score goals with them across a variety of modes.

Additionally, PS Vita owners will get Level 22. This is a stealth game set in the an ordinary office that puts players in the shoes of an employee as he tries to sneak in late to work.

As a reminder, the July line-up of PS Plus games will still be available until the PlayStation Store refreshes on Tuesday. The free game still available to download include the horror title Until Dawn and the point-and-click Telltale adventure Game of Thrones for the PS4. PS3 owners will have Tokyo Jungle and Darkstalkers Resurrection.

Just Cause 3

The third entry in the Just Cause franchise takes hero Rico Rodriguez to his home island of Medici in the Mediterranean. The familiar mix of open-world mayhem caused by weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and explosions continue with this title.

Reviews for Just Cause 3 were mixed with some enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action and massive play space. However, it was knocked down to a 73 Metacritic aggregate review score due to lengthy load times, bugs, and some repetitive missions.

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

This spin-off game from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag tackles the difficult issue of slavery via the character Adewale. Edward Kenway’s second-in-command has become an assassin himself years later and finds himself shipwrecked on Saint-Domingue where he faces his past as he tries to free the slaves there and make his way off the island.

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry is relatively short at only around 5 hours long. While it has an interesting story, but reviewers deducted points due to the light gameplay and the odd way the mechanics and story didn’t fit together. It earned a 71 Metacritic review score.

Downwell

PlayStation 4 and PS Vita owners looking for straight-forward, no frills gameplay should check out Downwell. The game is solely about a boy falling down a well while wearing gun boots. Levels are procedurally generated, and the gameplay can be quite challenging. It earned an 80 on Metacritic.

