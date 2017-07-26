‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Resents Nicole, Katie Feels Maya And Zende Are Too Close

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal for the week of July 31-August 4 that the fashion show in Monaco will take center stage. The two fashion houses will square off in an epic fashion show that will display Spectra Fashions and Forrester Creations’ finest.

Zende, in particular, will be on top of the world. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, his designs will receive phenomenal praise. In honor of his new career and fashion line, Forrester Creations will throw a huge party. Of course, Zende (Rome Flynn) will be excited to celebrate, but Nicole (Reign Edwards) will soon put a damper on his happy spirits.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Nicole will decide to give the bash a miss. Zende will be resentful toward his wife for missing a party thrown in his honor. Zende feels that he supported Nicole when she found out about her fertility problems, and it was he that helped her overcome her guilt regarding Lizzie. He will feel that the least she can do is to be happy and support him for one night, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect relationship problems for the two newlyweds to be at the forefront all too soon.

I'm trying to change the lives of the people around me. pic.twitter.com/d9vI3D50ad — Rome Flynn (@RomeTrumain) July 16, 2017

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Katie will tell Wyatt that Maya and Zende have been acting strangely around each other lately. Spoilers suggest that Katie will allude to the fact that they seem to have grown closer and that they may have developed feelings for each other.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Nicole and Zende have their first major fight as a married couple. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KTWwG3xXx7 pic.twitter.com/nrtj5Frxv7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 22, 2017

Of course, Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Katie is involved in her own inappropriate relationship with Wyatt, and she could be seeing signals where there is no smoke. The most likely explanation could be that Zende and Maya have solidified their friendship because they both love Maya. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that if Maya gets wind of gossip-monger Katie’s theories, she could let her insecurities about Maya get in the way of her marriage.