Hodor Coming Back As A White Walker? Say It Ain’t So-Dor! Kristian Nairn Discusses Returning To ‘GoT’

Will Hodor be coming back to Game of Thrones as a White Walker? Actor Kristian Nairn spoke with In Touch Weekly about his character’s future, and it doesn’t look good.

And if you haven’t already guessed, the remainder of this article will contain huge, open spoilers for Game of Thrones. There’s even a major one in the title; sorry about that, but there’s no way to title this article without revealing that spoiler.

Game of Thrones fans who are caught up with the series will remember “that” scene from last season, which is still hard to talk about to this day. As Bran and Meera flee from an advancing army of White Walkers, Bran’s manservant Hodor sacrifices his life — “Hold the door!” — and permanently destroys the mind of his 12-year-old self in the process (thanks to a complicated mixing of the timelines), rendering him unable to say anything but “Hodor!”

The problem here is that in the Game of Thrones universe, the dead don’t always stay dead, at least when they “die” near or because of White Walkers. Through ancient magic, the dead are brought back as ghostly “wights,” who then join the Army of the Dead.

At least one now-dead former ally of the living has been brought back as a wight and now marches with the Army of the Dead: Wun-Wun, the giant from last season, appeared as a wight in one of Bran’s visions.

Could Hodor be far behind?

Unfortunately, the man behind Hodor’s one-word vocabulary, Icelandic actor Kristian Nairn, isn’t much help. Nairn, who has a side gig as a DJ, was busy spinning records at a Vegas casino when he was asked about the future of Hodor.

He didn’t say much.

“We’re not allowed to talk about it, if there is something [happening], if there’s not something. Anyone can come back, but as far as I am concerned, Hodor is dead. He deserved a fitting send-off, and I think he got one.”

Or at least, it seems like he didn’t say much. When you parse his words, you see a different picture emerging.

You’ll notice that Nairn said, “As far as I’m concerned, Hodor is dead.” If a Hodor-shaped corpse comes back from the dead and serves the King of the Dead, is he really Hodor?

What’s more, it’s quite possible to come back from the dead — in a good way, even — in the GoT universe: witness Jon Snow.

Do you think Hodor will come back as a White Walker in Game of Thrones? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

