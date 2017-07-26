The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York were incredibly grateful to Bethenny for the lavish trip to Mexico and the tequila tour — well, most of them at least. Sonja Morgan and her sidekick Ramona managed to once again make everything about them and cast a shadow over the trip south of the border. Many of the RHONY ladies, including Dorinda, wondered about a mistaken penis pic while others say they are totally disgusted by the attempted room greed.

But RHONY Season 9 might be the last one for some of the cast members because Bravo and Andy Cohen are said to be shaking things up at the suggestion of Bethenny Frankel. Many think that the cast of The Real Housewives of New York has gotten stale and that RHONY doesn’t represent that city ethnically.

“After nine seasons, the show’s been very white, and in the most diverse, melting pot of a city.”

If it’s true that Bethenny has any say in the matter, then it’s likely that Carole and Dorinda will be safe, and that the person most likely to go would be Ramona. This season, Ramona has been a loose cannon who has irked nearly everyone on the cast.

Not long until we get another helping of Mexican madness! #RHONY A post shared by Real Housewives Of New York (@rhonybravo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Dorinda Medley’s Bravo blog says that the Mexico trip got off to a bumpy start when on the ride to the vacation house, Sonja Morgan talked endlessly about the penis picture that someone texted to her “accidentally.” Dorinda wondered who gets a picture like that sent to her by someone she doesn’t know — or at all for that matter?

“The ride involved Sonja going on about a mistaken picture of someone’s private parts sent by mistake, and a game of kill, marry, and, well, you know the rest. As you can see by my actions, I had very little interest in either. By the way, who gets a penis picture by mistake?”

But while Dorinda said that Bethenny outdid herself by selecting the beautiful house on the water, she said that Ramona and Sonja’s behavior upon arriving was underwhelming. Dorinda explained that she assumed that Ramona, who had barely been allowed to go on the trip at all after repeatedly insulting Bethenny, would have know better than to start her childish room grabbing. However, as soon as she arrived, she attempted to grab the room of the host despite the room lottery.

“They first tried to take our host’s room (Bethenny) who, by the way, was sick with a fever and chills, and when that failed, they attempted to bully me out of my room. Well I did it in Vermont, and I ain’t doing it again. What do you think that is all about? It’s both the worst behavior and extremely uncomfortable, don’t you think?”

John & Dorinda outside Blue Stone Manor #RHONY A post shared by Real Housewives Of New York (@rhonybravo) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Even Bethenny, who claimed she always expects the worst from Sonja and Ramona, said she was shocked that despite efforts to exclude Ramona from the trip, nothing was learned on this or any other season of RHONY. Bethenny called Ramona and Sonja “room whores.”

“Ramona is a grabber. You can’t be a miserable, disgusting grabby tw*t…but yet she can. Sonja’s just as bad, she’s an accomplice.”

After the room lottery, Tinsley showed the most gravitas and gave the winning room to her host, Bethenny, who had the flu. But Ramona and Sonja made hay of that, saying that Tinsley should have given the room to Sonja out of gratitude for allowing Tinsley to stay in her townhouse. Ramona egged Sonja on, alleging that Tinsley had “screwed her.”

But Dorinda had the final word on the room situation when Ramona and Sonja came to eye her room.

“Stop being a spoiled brat, I will literally take your s*** and throw it in the pool.”

But Ramona’s crass behavior continued as she started recruiting the staff for her own purposes, including unpacking her suitcases and taking her tea order, for the duration of her stay as if she were on Downton Abbey.

Do you think Dorinda and Bethenny are right that Ramona’s behavior was disgusting? Have the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York finally had enough of her?

