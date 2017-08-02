Breshad Perriman Injured At Practice

The injury bug appears to be making a home for itself in Baltimore. A right leg injury to Ravens third year wide receiver Breshad Perriman was just the latest in a string of bad luck the team has endured this offseason. The third-year wide receiver appeared to tweak the leg yesterday at practice. This is just the latest injury suffered by a Ravens player this offseason. The team has already had several players go down for the season including tight end Dennis Pitta (who was released afterwards). Running back Kenneth Dixon and cornerback Tavon Young were also lost for the season, Dixon with a meniscus tear and Young with a torn ACL. On top of that, Super Bowl XLVII MVP, Quarterback Joe Flacco, who had to deal with an ACL tear of his own just two seasons ago, is currently still out of practice with a back injury,

In regards to Perriman, the injury he sustained seems to be a minor hamstring issue and he shouldn’t miss too much time. This doesn’t mean that the injury is not worrisome, however. Hamstring issues have been known to linger and prove costly for players and their respective teams. On top of that, this is a critical year for the Ravens offense. Future Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Steve Smith Sr. retired this offseason and to help fill that void the team signed speedster, Jeremy Maclin from the Kansas City Chiefs. Maclin should provide some outside speed for the Ravens and, of course, they still have Mike Wallace, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2016. But it will take time for him to get into a rhythm with his new Quarterback, something made even more complicated by Flacco missing time with a back injury.

Bottom line is, the team needs Breshad Perriman to begin playing up to his potential soon. This is his third straight year battling injuries during training camp. He was plagued by knee injuries the previous two years, and interestingly enough, he actually missed the 2015 NFL combine with hamstring trouble. Now, in his third season, Perriman can’t afford to have another setback, especially with so much of the rest of the team currently hurting as well. For what its worth, Mike Wallace believes Breshad Perriman will have a breakout season. Wallace, when speaking to ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley back in May said of Perriman “He’s going to be one of the top receivers in the league this year…. You can tell it’s night and day with the confidence level. I know exactly how he’s going to play.” But Perriman must stay healthy to bring Wallace’s prediction to fruition and whether or not he will be able to remains to be seen.