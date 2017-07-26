NBA News: Andrew Bogut’s Rehab is Ahead of Schedule, Former Champ Talking to NBA Teams for Possible Comeback

Andrew Bogut is reportedly seeking an NBA return next season following a disastrous 2016-2017 NBA season. With his injury almost fully healed, the former NBA champion revealed that his camp is talking to several NBA teams that are still interested in Bogut’s services.

Bogut started the 2016-2017 season with the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers then waived the Australian big man, which paved the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Bogut. The Cavs had high hopes for the former number 1 overall pick as Andrew Bogut could give the Cavs a much-needed rim protector.

Then, on March 6, 2017, Bogut played his first game for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Miami Heat. It turned out to be his final game of the season as Bogut broke his left leg just 58 seconds into his Cavaliers’ debut. A few days later, the Cavaliers waived Andrew Bogut to acquire Larry Sanders.

According to the Herald Sun, Bogut’s injury was diagnosed as a fractured left tibia but it did not require any surgery. Four months later, Andrew Bogut is reportedly way ahead in his recovery and is now almost fully healed.

According to Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, Bogut’s agent, David Bauman has sent Bogut’s bone scans and medical clearance to the interested teams. Bogut, who won his only NBA championship ring with the Golden State Warriors, revealed that his management was talking to “competitive, winning clubs.”

The 32-year-old Bogut made it clear that he is okay with a short-term deal since teams aren’t likely to invest long term due to his injury history. The former Olympian also said that money is not his number one priority, but Bogut stated that he wants to play a role for a team that has a chance to win.

Andrew Bogut believes that he still has 3 or 4 years of basketball in him. He admitted that he wants to play for Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if his body can still withstand the wear and tear of international competition. If Bogut suits up for his national team, he will get the chance to play with up-and-coming Australian basketball stars, including Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, Ben Simmons, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes and Thon Maker.

While Bogut has the size to be an effective rim protector and rebounder even in today’s small-ball heavy NBA game, his passing ability allows him to have an impact both on the offensive and defensive ends. And while the NBA style of play has all but driven traditional centers to near-extinction, Bogut’s unique skill set still makes him an intriguing prospect for contending teams.

That being said, a fully-healed Andrew Bogut could still be a valuable and integral piece for any championship contender. And with Bogut reportedly nearing game-shape, he is confident that he will be back in an NBA uniform sooner than later. “Something will get done. It’s just a matter of when,” said Bogut.

