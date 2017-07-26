‘Twilight’ Without Robert Pattinson? Why The Cast Reportedly Wanted Him Fired

It is hard to picture Edward Cullen as anyone besides Robert Pattinson, but there was a time when the actor almost got fired from the Twilight franchise. Why did Pattinson almost lose the role of a lifetime?

Hollywood Life reports that producers wanted a happier Edward while Pattinson was set on portraying a more brooding character. During an interview with Howard Stern, Pattinson explained how he thought Edward should be gloomy and wanted to approach his romance with Bella (Kristen Stewart) as seriously as possible. Everyone else on set, however, didn’t agree and thought Edward should be a lot happier.

“Everyone was like, ‘No, it should be happy and having fun! That’s what people want! Now the whole series is known as a brooding thing,” he explained.

Pattinson shared how producers gave him a copy of the books and highlighted all the spots where Edwards was described as being happy. Determined to stay true to his take on the character, Pattinson returned the book and highlighted the portions where Edward was gloomy. The move didn’t sit well with producers, who told Robert Pattinson’s agent that he better reach a compromise or get fired.

“I came back after lunch, and I was like ‘Hi! Look at me, I wanna keep my job!'” he said. “I was probably going a little too miserable, so some kind of compromise was OK.”

According to Jezebel, the former Twilight star also talked about the franchise’s dedicated fan base and how some of them are a little too crazy for his liking. In fact, Pattinson shared his thoughts on those fans who still keep track of his every move, even though the movies are over and he has moved on to other projects.

“Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crap group of crazies who like think like every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it, you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship,” he shared.

Pattinson is, of course, alluding to his romance with Twilight co-star Stewart. The two dated while working on the Twilight series, and their romance abruptly ended after Stewart was caught cheating with her director. Both Stewart and Pattinson have since moved on to date other people, though fans still hope and pray that they’ll eventually find their way back to each other.

Speaking of his dating life, Pattinson is currently seeing British singer FKA Twigs. The two got engaged a few years back but have not tied the knot just yet. When asked about the engagement, Pattinson told Stern that he and Twigs are “kind of engaged.” This could mean that things are getting complicated in their relationship or that they exchanged vows a long time ago but kept it under wraps.

